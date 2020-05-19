Twilight Saga actor (2008) Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, He was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, in a condo located in Las Vegas, United States, and in which they both lived together. The reasons for his death are still unknown. According to sources from E! News, the bodies were found by the actor’s cousin, who upon awakening noticed that Gregory’s vehicle was still at home … when he was supposed to have traveled to Los Angeles that same day.

Gregory had a 10-year-old daughter and although he was best known for having participated in the Twilight saga,being the guy who narrowly murdered Bella in a car accident – and fortunately Edward mysteriously manages to stop it with his hand. However, Gregory maintained his acting career and even, the date he had in Los Angeles seems to be related to an acting job.

On Facebook, Gregory’s mother, Lisa Wayne, made a desolate post to commemorate the death of her son:

“I am sick without you. I am torn, I am lost. I’m suffering. I would text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you would say, Mom, I have you, we will work it out together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You would cook, I would come to eat, relax and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the afternoons, ”he wrote.

There is still no certainty of this information, but according to the TMZ site, in the place was also found “a white powder”, as the alleged substance was described. Gregory turned 30 in December and celebrated with an Instagram post thanking him for being alive because “at one point,” he said, “I didn’t think he would.”

