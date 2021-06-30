Twice Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies



Rumsfeld resigned from the Department of Defense in 2006.

Photo: Bryan Bedder / .

Donald Rumsfeld, who was secretary of defense of the presidents Gerald ford Y George W. Bush, died this Wednesday at the age of 88.

On his Twitter account, his family published a statement informing about his death.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to age 88, he was surrounded by his family in his beloved Taos, New MexicoSays the message.

Rumsfeld directed America’s Cold War strategies in the 1970sBut then he led a broad strategy against terrorism, which led to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments during six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best – and whose lives were forever changed as part of it – we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity that he brought to a life dedicated to the country, ”the message reads.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF – Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

According to The New York Times, family spokesman Keith Urbahn indicated that Rumsfeld died of multiple myeloma.

The former secretary was one of the former vice president’s key allies Dick cheney and in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks on New York, Rumsfeld led a military strike against Afghanistan that led to the overthrow of the Taliban.

Two years later, the former secretary oversaw the US invasion of Iraq, which ended with the overthrow of then-President Saddam Hussein.

Rumsfeld’s actions were not always celebrated, as the nation ended up rejecting more wars and the abuses committed in them.