Twice pregnant transgender man confesses his traumas in an attempt to guide the community about cases like his



Gay Pride Flag.

Photo: Jasmin Sessler / Unsplash

Kayden Coleman, a transgender man from Houston, Texas who gave birth to two children, recently confessed the trauma he experienced as part of the process.

Coleman, 34, had Azaelia, now 7 years old, and Jurnee, 10 months old. And although he considers himself a proud father, he described pregnancies as very tumultuous due to his gender identity.

“There was a lot of trauma“The man confessed in an interview with Today Show this week. “A lot of this came from within the world of medical professional births. There were many questions about my identity, many misunderstandings. They told me that I should not be in the spaces where I went to seek care because they were considered spaces for women ”, recalled the interviewee.

They recommended that she have an abortion

“They offered me an abortion a ridiculous number of times,” Coleman added.

She preferred to lie about her pregnancy to avoid accusations

The situation led Coleman, who was born a woman but has transitioned to a man since 2009, to even lie about her pregnancy and point out to the curious that her belly was the product of beer.

Coleman seeks to educate the community on transgender pregnancies

With his testimony, the transgender seeks to call on the need for greater education in the medical industry and the general public about pregnancies among members of said community.

“I don’t want to walk around in fear, worried that people want to violate me,” said the man.

Although Coleman’s transformation process began in 2009, he has not yet undergone genital surgery to alter that area of ​​the body and has maintained his reproductive organs.

In March 2013, the man underwent a mastectomy to remove his breasts and had to temporarily stop taking testosterone.

Soon after, she found out that she was five months pregnant with her baby girl. Coleman gave birth in 2014.

In January 2020, she became pregnant with her second daughter with her boyfriend Dominique.