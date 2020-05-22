MEXICO – The COVID-19 pandemic has emptied Paseo de la Reforma, the most important avenue in Mexico City. Tiny people are no longer seen under the skyscrapers, except on Monday and Wednesday nights: on those two days there is a line that takes up an entire block. They are poor in the capital trained to receive food.

“Until before the pandemic we used to give 200 dinners every Wednesday,” says César Cárdenas, in charge of the Sant’Egidio Catholic community team that provides this service, while now there are “500 dinners on Wednesdays and 500 on Mondays.”

The service works thanks to the volunteer work of around 30 people each night of distribution, who are responsible for delivering, in addition to food, antibacterial gel. They also take the temperature of those waiting in line in a certain order, although at a relative safety distance.

The queue moves fast since the clock strikes 8 p.m. local time, and the volunteers begin their work. But there are so many people waiting, from children to the elderly, that bags of food keep coming out of their boxes until around 10 p.m.

“I have only been coming here for a month, a friend invited me, because they are giving poor people help here,” says Rocío, a sixty-year-old woman who has run out of income because now there are no bottles to collect and resell.

Rocío says that “even if only a little, it is already a great help” for her and for the “many poor Mexicans” that she believes there is, an impression supported by the numbers.

In different streets of Mexico City they exchange handicrafts they make for food.

POVERTY ON THE RISE

According to official figures, more than 50 million people live below the poverty line in the country, 41.9% of the population.

As a result of this pandemic, which has already left 6,510 deaths and 59,567 confirmed cases, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) estimated that up to 10 million more Mexicans could be in poverty.

The figures for formal unemployment are not encouraging either, as only in April were 555,247 jobs assigned to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which represents one of the main indicators of regularized employment, lost.

Rocío, with her bag in hand, does not expect any support from the government, because despite being Mexican, her official documents are not in order. “But here I don’t need papers, they don’t care, they give everyone a wad,” he celebrates.

A little further in line, Antonio waits for his dinner as he relates that he requested one of the 3 million credits of around $ 1,000 that the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promised to small businessmen and workers.

“I already did a procedure when this started, about two months ago, and they have not called me,” says Antonio, who has been unemployed for two years and still does not know if he will return to his trade: home appliance repair.

Current conditions make it impossible to open the Mexican capital.

Antonio, who is in his fifties, has been going to this central street of Mexico City since he began his economic decline to receive food, although in this contingency he has to wait three times as usual to get his ration.

“Now there are enough people here because of the unemployment conditions in Mexico. There is little work. Some companies closed and many people were left without jobs,” he summarizes patiently.

WITH AN EMPTY STOMACH

Very close to the distribution point is Minerva, a middle-aged woman and a son whose main income comes from the tianguis or street markets, of which now “several have closed because of this from the coronavirus.”

In the course of her interview, Minerva does not stop looking askance at the line that advances, because although her place has been removed, she does not trust.

“Here we move fast, but there are other places where food does not arrive,” he explains with a smile.

The volunteers of the Catholic community Sant’Egidio, assures César Cárdenas, will not leave while there are people waiting, because this goes beyond feeding people like Rocío, Antonio or Minerva.

“That you care about someone when there is someone no one else looks at means starting to restore the dignity of the person. That is the most important thing. There are many people who are filled with hope who say ‘I am not alone, they have not forgotten me, “he muses.

.