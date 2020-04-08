He O’Higgins Park from Santiago de Chile He witnessed one of the most Dantesque moments in the history of the Davis cup. It is already known that duels between Chileans and Argentines always cause sparks to fly, the result of a rivalry between neighboring countries practically installed in the culture of, unfortunately, many fans. Unfortunately, that day any ethical or moral line was crossed and the rain of wooden chairs and stones forced Argentina to withdraw and give up the series.

That incident was preceded by the dispute of a soccer game from the Playoffs to the World Cup in Korea and Japan 2002. Argentina’s 4-1 at home urged Chileans to create the most vengeful atmosphere possible, transferring football fervor to a tennis court. That tie was seen as real revenge, the way to forget what had been a humiliation on the field of play. The tennis codes of respect, therefore, were repeatedly skipped.

Argentina came to the series somewhat weakened, with its captain Franco Davin at home due to a family health problem. Alejandro Gattiker He replaced him on the bench and transmitted calm and serenity at all times (like his Chilean teammate, Patricio Cornejo). Not even that was able to silence the Chilean fans. The first thing we should do, yes, is locate the context. It was played in what is now the Movistar Arena, which at that time was a stadium that needed to close some fringes on the inside.

“I don’t know if there has been anything so violent in the history of the Davis Cup. I remember that it really got ugly. The stadium was new and it was not finished yet, it was huge. The upper tray was half finished and on the day of The game was full of people. According to what they say, and I believe it, it was a public of soccer, similar to the barra bravas. I also remember that the supervisor was not up to that tie, “he recalled. Sebastián Prieto in a report from Tennis Sports. The dubber of the Argentine team could not even go out on the track in that series. Too Nico Massú He confirmed those statements, claiming that “the stadium was not ready, plastic chairs had been set up for the occasion. I also believe that they were distributing beer upstairs for free, to the soccer people.”

After the victory in 4 sets of Marcelo Rios, Chilean leader and at that time number 8 in the world before Hernán Gumy, Mariano Zabaleta he jumped onto the track as the leader of the Albiceleste nation. Opposite a very young Massú, still far from the top-50, with the mission of giving the great surprise and leaving his country in position to finish the series in doubles. The Chilean public knew of the, on paper, tennis disadvantage and displayed all sorts of tricks to deconcentrate the Argentine. “The conflict begins because the audience at the top, behind Massú, started throwing coins onto the court. At one point they threw something at Zabala, who went straight to grab him. At that moment the ball boy ran by, picked it up and he didn’t let Mariano catch him. The game got rough, and when Massú was serving they put him on time warning by the public, for unsportsmanlike conduct. They took away a point and Massú remained standing, without playing. Every time the situation got more tense, people went crazy, they started throwing chairs and that was the catastrophe, “says Prieto himself about the beginning of everything.

At that time, Zabaleta was walking towards victory: was going to break up in the fourth set, a few games to close the match and equalize the series. There enters the figure of the referee, Tony Hernández, it took forever to make decisions as the environment continued to heat up. Racing to the locker room, box seats flying and Zabaleta, Gattiker and the Argentine team on the way to the locker room escorted by the police. And if he said that there was a player more affected by all this, that was Mariano: his father, Carlos, had to receive 18 stitches being hit by one of the objects that flew. That, among many other triggers, was the reason why the Argentine team decided to give up playing what remained of the series, despite the referee’s guarantees of resuming it behind closed doors.

“The whole team had a chat and among others we decided that it was not the right climate to continue playing this Davis Cup. It hurt a little because I did not know when you could play the Davis Cup again, in fact I did not play again since that But it was a logical decision, especially for Mariano (Zabaleta). He was the one who had suffered the most: he had played, he had seen how his father had a bleeding head … for Mariano going out on the court after what had happened the day It was ridiculous, impossible inside. As a team we had to support that decision. I don’t think the leaders retired either to put pressure and see if they gave us the game for cattle, simply that the conditions did not allow us to continue playing. The idea was to play at another time, neutral court, but I think the ITF was a bit unfair, “he said. Mariano Hood, the other Argentine doubles player who could not participate. After that match, the ITF decided to punish Argentina’s withdrawal.

Chile took the tie for 5-0, but the scandal caused that they could not play at home for 2 years, in addition to a financial fine. The curious thing is that Argentina also took another fine, although less. Here, however, money matters little: that party set a precedent. The escalation of violence has never been repeated at such a level, and it is a positive thing: tennis learned 20 years ago how not to behave.

.