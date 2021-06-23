Twenty years of Castillejo vs. From the pot

Emilio Marquiegui

Today, June 23, marks the twentieth anniversary of one of the most important fights in the history of Spanish boxing. The Madrilenian Javier Castillejo, WBC super welterweight world champion, put his title on the line at MGM in Las Vegas against the great world star, the American Oscar de la hoya, one of the best of all weights at that time.

Castillejo was making his sixth defense of the title he won in Leganés against Keith Mullings two and a half years earlier, while De La Hoya was seeking his world title at a fifth weight, having been in the previous four categories.

This I wrote here in ESPABOX, twenty years ago, in the preview of the fight:

06/23/01

«The moment expected by any boxer has arrived for Castillejo, the fight of his life, the unforgettable fight full of fame, dollars and recognition. In the case of the Madrilenian it is something that comes after a lot of effort, sticky streaks of discouragement, and tremendous desire to win.

One of the most consistently run careers in Spanish boxing. A fighter with 55 professional fights, without absurd or hasty fights, following in the natural footsteps of the champion.

Coincidentally, our two best boxers of the last fifteen years, Poli and Castillejo, disputed the World Cup as official aspirants, not with shameless gifts from some organizations, which they made to other boxers who, logically, did not achieve the goal.

The Lince arrives by the best way to face De la Hoya. It could not be otherwise. A Spaniard daring to approach the great American stars without at least two or three world titles, is unthinkable. This is how Castillejo has arrived. Some prestigious publications consider Madrid the second best super welterweight of the moment behind Fernando Vargas. Is six world championships enough accreditation to be able to keep the belt? The presentation is magnificent, but Customs Officer De La Hoya has many guarantees to prevent the WBC super welterweight world crown from leaving the United States.

Of course if Castillejo manages to beat the American it will be the most important feat in the history of Spanish boxing. Six world titles and beat De La Hoya. Culminating.

Obviating that we want our compatriot to triumph, and if it is in the first round better to save us nervousness, I must say in my forecast that it is really difficult.

I was one of the few who trusted Poli when he confronted Whitaker. It was almost impossible, but Poli had unpredictable blows that could run over any sweet pea. They were difficult weapons to apply, but they existed, and they gave some confidence. It was a different style from Castillejo. The world champion is very strong, expert, brave, but he doesn’t have a lethal blow that can end a fight, especially against guys like De La Hoya, who have faced fearsome punchers like Trinidad or Quartey. The possibilities exist, and we dream of them, but they are scarce compared to those of the North American, fed up with the fights of the century, fighting at home, with impressive speed, and a punch higher than that of the Spanish.

I think that Castillejo is not going to go out to exchange blows, it would be suicide, in the changes De La Hoya would win by a landslide. It should pose an elusive combat, in the medium-long distance, drawing precise hands as it did with Keith Mullings or with Tony Marshall. If De la Hoya has a bad day, he can’t find Castillejo, and the Spaniard shines like in those two fights, the belt will pass customs. But twelve rounds are a lot and the ring is small for a man who presses well and is very fast like the American.

Will you be comfortable in the De La Hoya category? Will it be something slower? Factors that could help the Spanish victory. The longer the fight lasts, the better for Castillejo, because of his possibilities in combat, and because of his image, which will make him brighten his professional future even if he loses ».

And De la Hoya snatched the crown from Castillejo as we expected, attacking and the Spaniard playing his tricks, which were based on finding the Golden Boy on the counter.

The American got the unanimous victory on the points, the three judges coinciding with 119-108, while we saw 118-109, after the fall of the Spanish in the last round.

Something would have in common the two fighters a few years later, they would also be world middleweight champions and also winning the same rival, Felix Sturm, although Castillejo in a much more forceful way.