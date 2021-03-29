Twenty years in jail for the cleaner who recorded some students in the school locker room

A judge in Jacksonville (North Florida, USA) sentenced a female locker room cleaner to 20 years in prison at a school that I recorded the minors with a hidden camera, in addition to having videos of child sexual exploitation, according to the Prosecutor’s Office this Monday.

Jason Brian Goff, 45, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and to be registered as “sex offender” for this crime and others related to videos and photographs of “adults who sexually abuse children of various ages, including images of babies.”

Goff, arrested in 2019 and since then in jail, he had pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2020.

According to court documents, two 14-year-old Clay High School students reported in August 2019 that they had observed what appeared to be a “lens of Hidden Camera inside a locked gym locker in the girls’ locker room. “

When school administrators opened the locker they discovered a cell phone attached to the wall inside the closet.

The Police verified the existence of a 30 minute video that caught the girls changing clothes. The investigation concluded with the arrest of Goff.

Goff admitted after his arrest that he had tried to film the girls in the locker room at least three times and from different locations.

Forensic analysis of other electronic devices belonging to Goff revealed additional images of the high school girls’ locker room and “materials from child exploitation, which include video and images of adults sexually abusing children of various ages, including images of babies. “

“It is more than objectionable that this predator has used your position of trust as a school employee to sexually exploit children, “said the special police agent.