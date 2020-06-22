It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the release of White Pony, the revolutionary album by alternative metal band Deftones. With this album, the Sacramento quintet shaped and defined the musical taste of an entire generation. White Pony was not just one more nu-metal album released in 2000. No, it was an album that stretched the limits of what the genre could offer.

From the beginning of his career, Deftones was praised for his great resonant sound. A sound that largely rested on the rhythms of his former bassist Chi Cheng and the powerful drums of Abe Cunningham, due to the metallic riffs of Stephen Carpenter’s guitar and the shouted voices of Chino Moreno. This placed them alongside nu-metal bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit. However, this never went well with Deftones.

They always felt more identified with bands like Depeche Mode and The Cure, which also served as their inspiration. On their first two albums Adrenaline and Around the Fur, they showed close-ups in melodic and painful passages, but it wasn’t until White Pony that the band’s new wave, trip hop, and shoegaze influences really arrived. The heavy and claustrophobic moments continued to achieve hearing overloads, but also the atmospheric moments for which they wanted to be known.

Happy 20 years, White Pony!

20 years after its launch, and to celebrate White Pony, We had the opportunity to speak to Deftones through a global video conference where they broke down their creation. They told us about their creative process, developed some of their greatest hits, delved into the role of Maynard James Keenan on the album, explained how their lives changed and told unique stories that bring us closer than ever to their greatest musical creation to date. from today.

Deftones was not a band that necessarily started with an idea and a clear musical path, as Moreno has said repeatedly. But this did not mean – much less in White Pony – that they did not know individually what they wanted to achieve. Chino was looking for an emo spot, while Stephen was heavily influenced by extreme metal band Meshuggah.

In the White Pony case, even when Deftones delighted in the amazing musical chemistry, There were times when members faced each other “in a healthy way.” Chino Moreno has previously described his third album as “the most conflictive in terms of opposing ideas”. Discussing this with them, they told us about the time when they realized that the tension was beginning to be productive and was resulting in something unique.

“I would say that happened in the middle of the album. It took us some time to get together as a team. And it wasn’t so much that we were in conflict, it was rather that each one had their own ways of reaching the result, ”says Chino. “We all have similar musical tastes, but there was some push and pull of ‘maybe we should go this way, maybe that way.’ But in the end, what was best for the song was always done and I think we are very aware of it ”Moreno finished.

“In the middle of the record, when everything started to come together musically, I remember that we were sitting down and saying ‘wow, we are really doing something special.’ A great feeling that you don’t always have ”.

Speaking of these tense moments, of this coming and going, pushing and pulling in the studio, Chino Moreno gave him entrance to one of his greatest songs: “Digital Bath”. In conversation, He said it was specifically during the creation of “Digital Bath” that they realized they were doing something great.

“I would say‘ Digital Bath. Man, ‘Digital Bath’. I remember listening to that one after we left the studio at night. We used to have cassettes with raw mixes of the songs we were working on and at that time we had a rental car, it was a Jeep that we used to share being in Los Angeles, ”says Moreno.

“One day it broke down and we had to get a new car. We got a Mustang 5.0 convertible. It was yellow. It was horrible. So we drove at sunset to get home every day and I remember playing that song at full volume in the Mustang and I remember at the time thinking: “Wow. This is very special. As for its sound, the song itself is very good. ‘”, ended.

Maynard James Keenan and his place in the White Pony

Just like “Digital Bath”, White Pony is an album that if you let it run will not stop surprising you. By the time you heard “Digital Bath”, you had already gone through “Feiticeira” and the one recognized for its controversial “Back to School (Mini Maggit)”, a song that appeared at the beginning of the album in its reissue for commercial themes which Deftones eyes breaks the flow of the disc.

Letting the minutes run you would continue to find wonders as the Grammy winner for Best Metal Performance, “Elite”. You would continue to find other, softer songs like “Teenager”, more atmospheric like “Knife Party” and others committed to metal like “Korea”. Right after the words “Got my, teacher, carve your niche”, a pleasant surprise would come for all metal fans: a known voice, the voice of Maynard James Keenan, vocalist of Tool, in “Passenger”.

Speaking of the extraordinary moments in the creation of the album, Deftones addressed in detail Keenan’s contribution. But not only as a voice in “Passenger”, but as a vigilante at a distance from all White Pony. “(Maynard’s participation) Definitely that is a special moment on the album,” said Chino Moreno. “I really think it was not even something we thought. There was never this idea of ​​putting it on disk or anything. It’s just something that happened very organically. “.

He continued: “In fact, when I started writing in Los Angeles in this little place called Mix, where we still rehearse a few times, he (Maynard) came to the studio. I remember that we were writing the principle of ‘Digital Bath’ and launching ideas. I remember that he was in the room with us and somehow, I don’t mean playing the role of executive producer, but somehow yes. I was sitting there and suddenly I was participating. I feel like he was involved from the beginning of the album just by being present. ”

“When we were recording the album, there was a Perfect Circle concert in Sacramento and after the concert I took it from Sacramento to San Francisco because they had a show there the next day. I remember that the police stopped us for going too fast, ”laughed Moreno. “The next day he came to the studio and I remember that we had barely finished ‘Change (In the House of Flies)’, he heard it and he liked it”.

“But then, by the end of the album, I think ‘Passenger’ was the last one, and I still had no ideas for it. I asked him if he could come to Los Angeles and he came to the studio. We sit there, listen to it and write line by line. It was very organic. In a couple of hours we did it and when we listened to it we thought: “That is pretty fine.” It’s fun to collaborate with someone of that caliber ”, ended.

The days after

Making a record the size of White Pony doesn’t just leave great stories in the studio. What comes next are also blank pages that are still being written. Either because the album failed or because it became a watershed in the history of the genre, facing criticism from both sides is not a simple matter. And while they explain that this album “He gave me the confidence to continue through the years, make records and try to do different things,” he also added pressure for his next record materials.

“I would say yes (he added more pressure),” says Chino. “When we made this album we practically did what we wanted. We take risks and test things to see if they hit. Many did. So somehow it gave us a false belief that we could do whatever we wanted and it would turn out to be something great. But that is not always the case ”.

He continued: “Music, and like everything in life, gives you the result of what you put into it. So there were a couple of albums in which we took our time and worked on them when we wanted to and we understood by the bad way that it doesn’t always work that way. We had to understand the pressure we put on ourselves in the difficult way ”.

“From the label too. For me it is strange sometimes because when they signed us we were doing ‘Adrenaline’, and there is nothing attractive for radio on that album. When we had success with ‘White Pony’ we had time on radio and television, so after después White Pony ’they asked us to do‘ The Simple ’or whatever. That added a little pressure. “, Says Moreno.

Speaking of Deftones post White Pony – not only the most popular and commercial album, but also the most acclaimed in specialized critics – it is interesting to see how Deftones’ relationship with music was affected. Throughout history, ironically we have seen many artists fall into darkness that can also bring great success or an excellent album. Fortunately, this was not the case.

Ever since White Pony was released, Abe Cunningham said that “Fell in love with her (music) more than ever”. Since then all he wants is to “keep doing it”. “That album allowed us to continue playing and for that we are eternally grateful to him. It allowed us to create a path and have a future in music ”.

Frozen time

White Pony is an album that 20 years after its release continues to connect with its longtime fans and continues to catch the ear of the curious explorer who searches for the place of origin of the sounds he loves today. Twenty years after their release, their songs are still exactly the same as they were in 2000. The years pass but the validity of his creation seems to be frozen in time. Chino Moreno told us why he thinks this is so:

“The album as such is described as slow to digest. I remember when we were just putting it together, the songs were expansive and the whole album takes you on a journey, but when you listen to it for the first time you can’t fully understand it ”Moreno explains. “I feel like it’s one of those records that the more you listen to the more things you get out of it. Maybe that’s why it lends itself to having a longer life time ”, ended.

What if. Anyone who has had the fortune to listen to this album knows perfectly well what Chino Moreno is talking about. Each reproduction reveals musical arrangements made by Terry Date, reveals experiments such as the small distance between the beats and the chords of “Digital Bath” thanks to his complex recording studio and his inclination to put Abe Cunningham’s drums as a main bed in mixture. Twenty years after White Pony, today we listen to it, it is not an album that sounds like yesterday and that is why it is legendary.

