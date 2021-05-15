Twenty restaurants will participate in a pilot test in Barcelona for 2,000 people without distance

Barcelona will be the scene of a pilot test in which they will participate 20 restaurants of the city to which they will go 2,000 people who will fill 100% of the capacity and they will not keep a safe distance from each other.

It was announced this Saturday by chef and businessman Albert Raurich, initiator of the initiative, in statements to Rac1.

He assured that the project has already been presented to the Barcelona City Council, the Ministry of Health and the Department of Labor of the Generalitat, “which have been committed “to finance the initiative.

He explained that, although the exact date is yet to be determined, the test will be held between the last week of May and the first of June.

Participants will have to prove that they are not positive in Covid-19 to be able to enter the restaurants, which will guarantee the ventilation of the interior spaces.