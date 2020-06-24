If there is a band that decided not to do things the same way as always, that is Twenty One Pilots. They first sent their entire fan base on a search for secret codes to reveal their next release. Now, they released the video for their single “Level of Concern”. But it is not just any video. He is the first to “never end”, playing in a loop with the help of all his fans.

In their new video, the Ohio duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are asking all their fans to be part of their new creation. Through the video description and on their social networks They ask that everyone who wants to send them a picture, a piece of art, or a short video do so to appear in their new continuous music video. “Dance, cheer, get dressed, be creative, be weird and have fun,” they write.

Launching the video on all of their social media Twenty One Pilots referenced the code search above: “We didn’t think they’d crack the codes that easily. It should have taken a week but they did in just over 12 hours. They have us this time. Now join with your material, your art, your dances and be part of the first endless music video ”.

For those who may not have been following, or struggled to keep up with rapid band efforts, Twenty One Pilots continued: “This community truly surpasses all. For those who are not sure what we are talking about, we will publish an explanatory video soon for the locals ”.

In addition to all this crazy fan activity, Tyler revealed in May that he is working on the band’s next album. “I’m writing a record right now”, said. “I’m not sure when it will be released, but it will definitely be much sooner than we planned to release another album.”

Explaining whether to follow the 2018 Trench album story, or go somewhere else entirely, he added: “I do not know if it is this intermediate disc or if it is a continuation of the narration and where we left it. It’s kind of hard for me to take advantage of the Trench story and what we’ve been building up to that point without being there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans. ”

For now, the new album is a spark of illusion, but the video for “Level of Concern” is a reality and you can be part of it by sending your material right here. See how it is being built and know that what you are seeing will never be seen again.

