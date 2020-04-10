Wow, this day has been a very good one for all those who were expecting new music, because a lot of artists of all kinds decided to give melodies just out of the oven to their fans so that they can forget for a moment the situation we are experiencing due to the coronavirus, that has the vast majority of the world kept at home as a measure to mitigate COVID-19. But while we are in our homes, Twenty One Pilots has just released a song that undoubtedly seeks to encourage us.

A few days ago – to be exact on April 6 – the vocalist and leader of the duo, Tyler Joseph said in your Twitter account who was working on new materialHowever, he announced that this seemed to be the right time to release it and he did so. The result of this is “Level of Concern”, a song with which the members of the successful group want to help the world and in their own way while the pandemic lasts.

Within the tweets that Tyler later shared, we learned that this song would have a beneficial purpose, because everything that is raised with the reproductions on digital platforms will be donated to Crew Nation, a charity created by Live Nation to help people working in the live music industry who have been affected by coronavirus. Now the Twenty One Pilots are raffling off.

Speaking of music, in “Level of Concern” the duo presents us with a fairly simple song but not for that reason interesting, where they shine a constant bass line which is accompanied by some synthesizers and keyboards that give it a danceable atmosphere, like Twenty One Pilots would like us to forget everything that is happening with their melody. Tyler sings a letter that seems to go ad hoc with the moment, because in the letter there are phrases like “wondering, would you be my little quarantine, or is this the way it ends?”.

As if this were not enough, They also released a video clip directed by the frequent collaborator of the band., Reel Bear Media, which shows an interesting view of the group members playing the song in different studios and creating scenes with stars that glow in the dark, lamps and more. A fun video that will surely make you want to watch again and again.

But enough talking Drop what you’re doing and dance to the tune of “Level of Concern,” the new Twenty One Pilots track below: