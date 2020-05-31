It can guide the younger ones to know thatAntonio Floresis the father of “Nairobi”, more exactly the father ofAlba Flores, who is the actress who plays that character in the series “La Casa de Papel”. The title of some of their songs can also help them, among the most versioned and with the most memorable lyrics of Spanish pop: “No doubt” or “Let’s say I speak of Madrid”, no less. Yesterday it was 25 years since the premature death of the composer and singer, at 33 years old and just two weeks after the death of his mother,Lola Flores, which has gone down in history as La Faraona and with the status of a national institution.

Antonio Flores passed away on May 30, 1995 and despite his youth he had already managed to establish himself as one of the most important musicians on the national scene. Part of that success was due to what would be his last album, titled “Cosas mías”.

He had been born in 1961 into a family that was all art. He was the son of the marriage between Lola Flores and the guitaristAntonio González, the Pescaílla, and despite the weight of the last name, it was not difficult for him to find his own voice and make a place for himself in the world of music.

In 1980 he released his first album, “Antonio”. In his first steps he already traced a trajectory in which pop rock coexisted, with a certain touch of a singer-songwriter, and lyrics full of urban poetry and romantic touches. She wrote for him and for other artists and achieved well-known hits such as “Seven lives”, “Gran Vía”, “Courage to live”, “My cat” or “Taste flavor”.

Antonio Flores hastened life. He shone as a musician, acted in several films as an actor, with his partnerAna Villahe had his daughter Alba. When his death came, he seemed to have left behind a dark stage of addiction to heroin and barbiturates and lived near his mother, in a cabin on the “Lerele” family farm. There they found him dead, 14 days after the death of Lola, to whom he was very close.

The family was still mourning the recent death of the matriarch when she received the blow, and the Flores tragedy plunged the country into shock.

.