The presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, received the support of a group of 20 artists and cultural managers from the country who expressed their support and assured that he is the candidate with the greatest vision, disposition and decision. , to assume the actions required in terms of cultural policy for the integral development of the nation.

The figures that supported Castillo are members of « United Artists and United Culture With Gonzalo », an association made up of a large number of the protagonists of the country’s artistic and cultural work, with affiliates in Europe and the United States.

The artists and cultural managers who decided to join Gonzalo Castillo’s project are: Félix Germán, director, theater and film actor; Rosa Tavárez, painter, engraver and teacher; Luis Arambilet, writer; Víctor Víctor, singer-songwriter; and Juan Tiburcio, plastic artist, dean of the UASD Faculty of Arts.

Also Kinito Méndez, musician; Miguel de Camps, historian, writer and teacher; Yanela Hernández, actress, broadcaster and TV producer; Martha Checo, film director, screenwriter and producer; and Josean Jacobo, musician, composer and orchestral conductor.

Also, Carlos Germán, film producer; Leo Silverio, film director, producer, and short story writer; Claudio Cohén, singer-songwriter, poet and radio producer; Diómedes Núñez Polanco, historian, director of the National Library; Miguel Pimentel, plastic artist, director of FODEARTE; Alexandra Elizo, UASD professor and cultural activist; Teo Terrero, actor, producer and announcer; Elizabeth Crooke, choreographer, pedagogue, cultural manager; Tommy García, musicologist, cultural manager; and Juan Freddy Armando, writer, culture manager of Banreservas.

The presidential candidate told them: “Have faith and be optimistic that together we are going to develop this culture, entertainment, and film industry, and not only this, we are going to develop each sector of the country because each sector is waiting to be taken. consider. And I have said that I want to create a country of opportunities. We think that all sectors of society have to work together to improve in all aspects ”.

The members of “United Artists and United Culture With Gonzalo” said that they support Gonzalo Castillo because he knows the importance of culture for the fulfillment of the goals described in the National Development Strategy 2010/2030, for the contribution he makes to the State budget, calculated by the Central Bank at 1.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Furthermore, because he understands the fundamentals of culture in the training of creative professionals, entrepreneurs, the basis of socioeconomic development and the pillar of his proposal to youth, adds the sent statement.

« Because he knows the importance of art and culture to stimulate sensitivity and educate human beings, and thus become a powerful instrument against crime and guarantee citizen security. And because he is convinced of the importance of culture for the development of tourism, shaping the country’s brand and attracting more and better visitors, generating great resources and foreign exchange for the nation, ”they stated.

The presidential candidate was accompanied by the Coordinator of the External Sector, Donald Guerrero.