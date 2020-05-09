The Twente made official this Thursday the non-renewal of the Spanish-Uruguayan Gonzalo García as a coach, so he will leave the club this summer after the cancellation of the Eredivisie Dutch for the coronavirus.

05/08/2020 at 17:21

CEST

EFE

García took over the team in mid-2019 after exercising the previous year as second coach and, in the current season, he had reaped seven wins, six draws and thirteen losses.

The 27 points obtained placed Twente eight from the direct descent, but the crisis of coronavirus caused the suspension of the Dutch Eredivisie and the cancellation of the declines.

The CEO of Twente, Paul van der Kraanexplained that the club wants “the team to take a different direction& rdquor; next season, which recently led to the departure of technical director Ted van Leeuwen, who appointed Garcia as coach.

“A logical consequence of this is not to renew the contracts of Gonzalo García and his assistants. Of course, We are very grateful to them for their commitment And we wish them the best of luck in their future careers & rdquor ;, added Van der Kraan.

Twente has had this season a large presence of Spanish players, such as Javier Espinosa, Oriol Busquets, Aitor Cantalapiedra and Julio Pleguezuelo.

.