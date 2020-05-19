Probably no one could imagine at the beginning of the year that just three months later we would be confined to our homes because of aglobal pandemic that threatens our health. If someone from the future had advanced the present that we live today we would not have believed it. It was completely inconceivable. From another world or other times.

However, reality has overcome the worst omens.Coronavirus has claimed more than 300,000 livesand it has spread to more than 4 million.In Spain alone, more than 27,000 people have lost their livesand the population has not been able to leave their homes, except to carry out essential activities. The economy has collapsed and forecasts point to an uncertain future. Our lives have suffered an earthquake that has destabilized thousands of families.

However, the human being is capable ofovercome the most adverse situations.And it will also this time. But, to return to enjoying the life we ​​had before the Covid-19, we must take small steps towards what has been called the ‘new normal’.

“We are living in an exceptional situation that requires all our capacity for resilience. We are having a hard time, many have lost their loved ones, we do not know what will happen and the economic future that awaits us does not seem very encouraging,” he says.the psychologist Tomás Navarroin ‘You are stronger than you think. Emotional rescue kit to cope with the crisis’ (Zenith), an electronic book whose objective is to help cope with this situation.

This expert defends in an interview with Infosalus that in this new stage that is happening to us we have to be able tomanage stress, fear, anxiety, or sadnessthat we are feeling; apart from preserving our energies to the maximum for what is expected a long distance race.

“As if all this were not enough, we hope that our health is not compromised, and that we do not suffer the terrible consequences of a complicated coronavirus infection. No one is prepared for so much uncertainty, no one trusts their abilities as much as to tackle an unprecedented crisis ,nobody has experience in something similar.There are many things that are beyond our control, but that does not mean that we cannot control some others, “he maintains.

As he defends, we are stronger than we think, what happens is that we have not given ourselves the opportunity to connect anddisplay all our emotional strength and all our virtues.“It is normal that we have conditioned fear after more than two months confined. The coronavirus is something that we cannot see and that it can be anywhere,” he acknowledges, while remembering that the function of fear is “to stay alive and healthy in the face of the external threat. “

At this point, it is vital to strengthen the resilience of each one, deploy our superior functions and learn from evolution. “If we are able to learn from problems and come out stronger, we will get ahead,” maintains Navarro. Here also highlights the psychologist that the reaction to this pandemic of those who have experienced trauma is very different compared to those who have not.“Those who have had cancer or have had to migrate, for example, have that resilience.”, indicates.

Another of the fundamental points on which Navarro works is that allwe must trust ourselvesTo see ourselves competent in overcoming this situation, only in this way can we adapt even if we have not experienced it before, strictly following, for example, the hygienic measures that Health has dictated. “On the other hand, it requires effort to adapt to the new reality, the brain is comfortable and it is easier to stay at home and not face the situation, which, in addition to generating fear, I feel incompetent and requires effort,” says the psychologist.

How to accept the new rules of the game

Since things have changed, although everything is temporary, not forever, but during a good season, and although we do not like the situation, we must accept it as it comes and not settle in the feeling of complaint and blame, according to advises the psychologist Tomás Navarro, while proposing:

1.- You must accept the situation, that everything has changed and do not take long to adapt. What you don’t do, nobody will do.

2.- Try not to predict the future.Now we must make decisions on a daily basis.

3.- We made a lot of mistakes in our judgments; go twice what you think, what we perceive, because we mix thoughts of fear and desire and it is easy to block ourselves.

4.- Do not discard anything.If I do not contemplate something, it is an option that I lose. To think that we have more alternatives but we do not contemplate them. If we believe that we are pulling with unemployment, we will not strive for new alternatives, such as looking for a new job.

5.- Concentrate on what we can control,not to insist on what we cannot do.

6.- Be creative.Think of new functions, processes, scenarios and solutions to new problems. Practice brainstorming.

7.- Unlearning what has been learned, that always works for us like a corset, how is that security or what I have always done. Awaken your analytical spirit and become a solver. Question everything.

8.- Be aware that no one will come to save usand that we have more alternatives than we think. The complaint is useless, nor blaming other people.

9.- Exit our emotions,if we do not do it, it will be a brake, we have to release the pressure but we must do it from the ‘micro-management’, in small doses, little by little; do not explode at once.

10.- Know that 8 out of 10 conflicts are misunderstandingsand we cannot live everything as a personal offense, not take things personally to avoid becoming chronic. You have to say things, try not to argue, do sports to release tension.

11.- Put your imagination under controlThis can play a trick on us. You have to hold onto reality. At home we are well, safe against the coronavirus, but we must also begin to resume our life before the pandemic, with the precautions that we all know. After reformulating the situation you are living, have an action plan and when one goes crazy, go back to that plan. Imagination does not stop and can be used to evade and remember beautiful things.

12.- Worry about what to worry about.All concerns have an action that influences them. If you are afraid of catching two candles, you will not solve it; Yes, if you follow hygiene protocols, and do not practice risky behaviors. We must transform concern, which is normal and human, into an action that can minimize it, into a concrete action. Am I worried about money? Save or look for a new job. If you are concerned about health, eat well and do not do risky behavior, and follow the dictates of the health authorities.

