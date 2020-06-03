The Economic Participation Rate in April 2020 was 47.5 percent; the decrease represents a downward variation of 12 million economically active people

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported the results of the first Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment (ETOE) raised in April 2020.

The ETOE reported that the Economic Participation Rate in April 2020 was 47.5 percent with respect to the population aged 15 and over, a lower figure in 12.3 percentage points to that of March of the same year.

This decrease represents a downward variation in 12 million economically active people, mainly for being in a state of temporary work suspension caused by quarantine.

ETOE PARTICIPATION RATE AS OF APRIL 2020. INEGI graph.

In the words of the deputy governor of Bank of Mexico, Jonathan Heath, means that 12 million people in Mexico are in a state of temporary work suspension.

In addition, the Mexican economist and analyst said that the figure refers to the number of people who have stopped receiving income and do not have the certainty of maintaining their employment or return to work.

INEGI estimates that 12 million people left the workforce in April, mainly due to being in a state of temporary work suspension. These people have stopped receiving income and are not sure of maintaining their employment or return to work link. – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54) June 1, 2020

“It is important to underline that this is a suspension with no perceived income involved and with no certainty as to whether the employment relationship or return to work is maintained,” the INEGI also refers in the letter.

In a statement, the INEGI reported that the working population who have the need and availability to offer more work time than their current occupation demands, went from 5.1 million people in March 2020 to 11 million in April of the same year, equivalent to one 25.4 percent underemployment rate.

The value in April translates into an increase of 5.9 million underemployed people, that is, 16.3 percentage points more than in March.

POPULATION AGED 15 AND OVER BY CONDITION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY DURING APRIL 2020. INEGI chart.

The unemployed populationThat is, the one who does not have a job demonstrating at the same time that they carried out job search actions, in April 2020, 2.1 million people, which are equivalent to 4.7 percent of the Economically Active Population (PEA), higher rate in 1.7 percentage points compared to the immediately previous month and 1.2 percentage points higher than that of April last year.

Instead, the unoccupied population with availability to work, but without actively seeking employment, went from 5.9 million in March 2020, to 20 million of people in April 2020, which is equivalent to an increase of 24.5 percentage points.

“These people, for the most part, are waiting to resume their activities,” says INEGI.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital