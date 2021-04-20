twelve essential foods in your daily menu

Exercising regularly and eating a healthy and balanced diet are the foundations to achieve good lifestyle habits and, also, to achieve the goals of losing fat, toning or increasing muscle in the body, a point where food is very important.

A) Yes, it is essential to increase protein intake, which is found, above all, in certain foods. Protein is an essential nutrient for the proper functioning of the body, since it performs a large number of functions in the cells of living beings. Thus, they are part of the basic structure of tissues and perform metabolic and regulatory functions, among others.

Keep in mind that the diet must be balancedTherefore, it is not necessary to focus only on eating the foods that interest you, but they must be combined with others that are also essential. All excesses are bad.

In fact, one of the UNED feeding guides indicates that the amount of protein required each day depends on many factors, such as age, state of pregnancy, the state of health of the intestine and kidneys or nitrogen losses through feces and urine.

In general, it is recommended a value of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of weight and day, with exceptions, as in the case of being pregnant. Also, those who want to increase their muscle mass should increase their calorie intake and, for this, these are some of the foods rich in this nutrient.

12 foods rich in protein and other nutrients

Increasing your protein intake through eating to gain muscle is possible thanks to some foods that are great sources of this nutrient. However, there are also other necessary foods that provide other essential nutrients for sports practice. Here are some of them:

Spinach: great source of protein and glutamineMilk: source of animal protein Milk derivativesLow-fat yogurts or cheese are also perfect foods for the protein diet. Turkey: it is a low-fat meat that provides a large amount of protein. Chicken: As with turkey, chicken meat does not contain much fat and provides protein.Tuna: another perfect food to increase muscle mass, as it also contains a large number of proteins.Banana: contains carbohydrates, calcium or potassium, among other essential nutrients.Peanuts: it has a large number of protein, so they are the perfect snack. Walnuts: Like peanuts, it also contains protein. Both must be eaten without salt.Vegetables: they provide protein of plant origin, so they must also be present in the diet.Eggs: many athletes opt for preparations where only the egg white is included, which is the part where the proteins are concentrated, although the food is very complete in terms of other nutrients. To avoid excess fat, avoid frying it. Salmon: this food is another of the most complete and healthy. In addition to protein, it has omega-3s and other essential nutrients.