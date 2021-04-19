Twelve clubs of the Superliga touch the 9,000 million of market value

Eight in the top 10

Twelve of the most important clubs in Europe, among which are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, announced this Sunday the agreement for the creation of a new competition, the Super League, in which they will participate from next August until 20 teams, with matches during the week to respect national competitions.

Along with the three Spanish clubs, the founders of a Super League that is revolutionizing the European football scene are the Italians AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus and the English Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. There will soon be three more invited teams, including French Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, among others.

The founders of the Super League by market value

12 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

& copy imago images

11 – Arsenal – Value of the squad: € 549.1 M

& copy imago images

10 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

& copy imago images

9 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

& copy imago images

8 – Tottenham Hotspur – Staff value: € 680.0 M

& copy TM / imago images

7 – Manchester United – Staff value: € 718m

& copy imago images

6 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

& copy imago images

5 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 million

& copy imago images

4 – Chelsea – Staff value: € 779.8 M

& copy imago images

3 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

& copy imago images

2 – Liverpool – Staff value: € 1,010 M

& copy imago images

1 – Manchester City – Staff value: € 1,030 million

& copy imago images

Regarding the accumulated market value of the 12 mentioned clubs, the figure is close to 9,000 million euros, 8,888.6 exactly. In addition, eight of them occupy the top 10 of the world ranking, with Manchester City and Liverpool being the outstanding leaders with more than 1,000 million euros of valuation each.

Superliga exceeds the value of the Premier League by more than 300 million

The 8,888.6 million euros of total market value of the dozen of Super League teams exceed by more than 300 million that of the most sought-after league in the world at the moment, the Premier League, which adds 8,570 million euros with its 20 sets.

Homepage