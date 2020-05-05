RTVE Unmanned, the unitary collective of workers of the Corporación Radio Televisión Española, has asked for the resignation of the head of entertainment for TVE, Toñi Prieto, for the broadcast of the ‘MasterChef’ program on Monday, in which the entire team sneaks into the filming of ‘La Casa de Papel’.

“This well-known series is distributed by Netflix and is broadcast on Antena 3, which is why This exercise of covert advertising to the competition itself does not fall within the business logic and even less so of public service. to which owes the public Corporation RTVE “, assure these workers in a statement.

Poster of the program of ‘MasterChef’ this Monday, in which the entire team sneaks into the filming of ‘La Casa de Papel’. (Instagram)

They denounce an “exercise in covert advertising”

That is why from RTVE Sin Personal they have asked for the resignation of the position “as executive producer of RTVE, in the production team of the program, Toñi Prieto”. Likewise, they denounce that contractual aspects of ‘MasterChef’, “as well as most of those carried out with different producers that serve content to RTVE,” are “unknown even in its most basic terms”

Images from the current edition of ‘MasterChef’. The judges of the program.

The workers denounce that from the management they are protected by the data protection law for “maintain opacity in recruitment“, Although they assure that this norm does not affect. “Especially at the current moment in which the ordinary operation of the transparency portal has been temporarily interrupted by government order,” they affirm, and they demand that RTVE bet “decisively for optimize your resources by increasing your own internal production as dictated by the framework mandate ”.

On Twitter, RTVE Without Personnel has also denounced the situation and the broadcast of said program, appealing to the leaders of the different political forces, as well as RTVE.