The new TVE programming for its first channel for September will incorporate more news than previously known. The public network has made the decision to broadcast its own adaptation of ‘Block Out’ in the midday slot, an original Japanese contest in which humor, skill and knowledge are mixed, which will be produced by Gestmusic and will air on La 1, foreseeably, just before the first edition of the Newscast, as he has learned in exclusive YOTELE.

In each program, two teams of four players fight each other in different physical, skill and knowledge tests, in which humor and strategy are fundamental. In the Japanese contest there are five different rounds or tests (in which there are fun moments with falls in the style of ‘Yellow humor’) that will serve to accumulate the winners points that will become centimeters apart for the last game.

In this final test, the most iconic of the format, Contestants have to answer a series of questions from a kind of wall or balcony made up of small square blocks that taper as the time accumulated throughout the previous tests progresses, until they end up falling off a cliff and consequently being eliminated.

The objective of the teams is to reach the final with the greatest number of centimeters and therefore time to avoid falling into the dreaded and characteristic well of the last phase of the program. Although the pre-production of the Spanish version has not yet started, everything indicates that it will be as faithful as possible to the original. At the moment, it has not been decided who will be the person in charge of presenting it.

In ‘Block Out’ they participate contestants with a high degree of comedy, bordering on histrionics. With notable differences, this quiz show can recall in some of its elements other formats of its genre such as ‘Ahora caigo’, which Gestmusic itself has produced for Antena 3 for almost 10 years or the Japanese ‘Humor Amarillo’, which at its Once it inspired some tests of the remembered ‘Grand Prix of the summer’ of TVE.

This original format from the Japanese private network Nippon TV, developed with the production giant Red Arrow Studios, has adaptation in Thailand for about a year and will soon begin its tour of different European televisions with own versions in France, Holland and very soon in Spain. In the United States, it has also aroused interest and at least two audiovisual companies are studying its acquisition.

The great revolution of La 1 next season

TVE is preparing what will possibly be the biggest revolution in programming in La 1 in the last decade. To the changes already confirmed in its morning strip, with the end of ‘La Mañana’ and ‘Starting today’ to make way for a new great informative magazine presented by Mónica López, news will be added in other time slots that will be known in the coming weeks.

The program ‘Heart’ will remain in the mornings with Anne Igartiburu, as published yesterday in exclusive YOTELE, although it is unknown whether it will continue to be an independent program (in this case, it would foreseeably assume a change in schedule) or will it be integrated into the new long-distance morning space that the hitherto chief meteorologist of the Information Services will command.

In this way, the management of the corporation devises a new strategy for the next season in which the information will become the great protagonist of your grill but without neglecting the entertainment spaces. In this sense, if the arrival of the Spanish version of ‘Block Out’ works, it could leave a good drag of viewers to the News, as ‘La roulette de la fortuna’ and ‘Pasapalabra’ do with Antena 3 Noticias.

