After undertaking a series of drastic changes due to the coronavirus crisis, Televisión Española continues to shape its grill for the summer and recover one of its most emblematic spaces. ‘Corazón ‘returns on June 20 at 1 with Anne Igartiburu in charge, but it does so with a significant variation from its usual emissions before the pandemic. The space will be broadcast, for now, only saturdays and sundays, as reported by the Yotele portal.

Anne Igartiburu returns to the front of ‘Corazón’

The analysis of the pink press and the testimonies of the famous will return to populate the desktop of La 1 at least during the weekend. It is unknown whether the public network will continue with this broadcast strategy in the fall. It remains to be seen how the program presented by Igartiburu is integrated, unmistakable face of TVE, in the renewed programming of the channel for the mornings, which Mónica López will lead.

‘Corazón’ returns to compete against ‘Socialité’ on the after-dinner table on weekends. The program presented by María Patiño has become a stronghold for her network, leading its broadcast slot every Saturday and Sunday. For just a month, La 1 has broadcast ‘TVEmos’ just before the’ Newscast weekend‘.

Full confidence in Anne Igartiburu

Following the declaration of the state of alarm, TVE reorganized its grill by suspending certain entertainment content to comply with its spirit of public service and to report on the pandemic. However, the return of Anne Igartiburu to the grill was taken for granted as she is one of the best rated professionals within the public chain. The Basque presenter has been in charge of ‘Corazón’ since 1997 in two stages and has presented the End of the Year Chimes 15 consecutive times.