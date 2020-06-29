Spanish Television already has everything ready to premiere its new culinary program, called ‘Cocina al punto con Peña y Tamara’. For this they have two experts in the kitchen: veteran chef Javier Peña and the recent one introduced to the world of gastronomy, Tamara Falcó, winner of the fourth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

Estellés, Peña, Falcó and Prieto in the presentation of ‘Cocina al punto con Peña y Tamara’

Toñi Prieto has been in charge of starting this presentation announcing the premiere date: it will be on Monday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. when it starts on Spanish Television’s La 1 and has explained that « it is not a typical cooking program; not only there will be recipes, but a little of everything. » For it, they will have a « wonderful tandem », as defined by the entertainment director of TVE, referring to the host of ‘Eat the world’ and Falcó.

« She is going to show us that food is not only good for nutrition, but it can also be good for the mind, for the face … and it is a touch that will set trends, » says Prieto, adding that « Peña will do the gastonomic part. » Also, they will not be alone, because in each delivery they will have the visit of « personalities who will share the tasting of the dishes they make », like Juan Avellaneda or Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

A program that is born during confinement

During the press conference, Ferrán Estellés told that this « program was born during confinement by ceasing to produce ‘Donde comer dos’,’ Eat the world and ‘Banana Split’ ». He relates that, after doing a market study, they found that « the programs that work best are those presented by a cook and a companion. » They already had Peña, whom he defines as a « great chef and a good communicator » and who they thought of Tamara for the other position. « Not only did he like it, but he was enthusiastic », remember from when it was proposed.

This format « two friends who cook together and have a good time », is divided into three parts. In the first, Peña « starts to travel around Spain and discovers the origin of the product and values ​​what we have in Spain« Estellés says. » In the second, Peña does the recipes and what Tamara does is follow her, adapting her and showing that she can continue. And the third part is when the guest proves it, with little coercion, they say what they think. «

Tamara’s role on the show

Tamara Falcó, in the presentation of ‘Cocina al punto con Peña y Tamara’

Tamara Falcó acknowledges that she is having a great time on the show. « I am learning a lot of television and cooking with Peña, » he affirms and assures that the recipes that will be seen are « very instagrammable and very modern. » Its function will be to « replicate Peña’s recipe and communicate how it comes out and how he adapts it to his liking, as the spectator would « , says Prieto who adds that » Tamara is there because she has earned it. It has worked a lot. «

« At the beginning I did not feel comfortable, but as I progressed it was already better », confessed Falcó regarding making comments to the chef to change his recipe. However, it was changing: « I was building my courage and I was commenting on it. And that’s the fun. » His partner, Javier Peña, acknowledges that he is delighted that I replied and was surprised by his partner who is « super attentive ». Although he won a cooking contest, Falcó admits that he lacks a lot of practice, because « with the techniques he would go to Matacaballo » And there is a lack of a traditional food base that is now learning with this new format.

The dream of any cook

Javier Peña, who already has some experience on television, is delighted to embark on a new project. « It’s being any cook’s dream right now: having a cooking show in which to show everyone what you know. And also in this friendly and fun tone, « says the chef, who promises to prepare » traditional recipes with a rogue touch. «