TVE outrages many with what it did in primetime: “What little class”

The logo of La 1 de TVE. (Photo: TVE)

TVE has caused the indignation of many viewers by its decision to transfer to Teledeporte, and not to La 1, the broadcast of the match between Spain and Lithuania, in preparation for the European Championship.

The public broadcaster made this decision after learning that La Roja would play that match with all the U21 footballers after Sergio Busquets was positive for coronavirus, which has completely altered Spain’s plan.

TVE understood that this circumstance made the game lose interest for the general public and that is why it transferred its broadcast to Teledeporte, but the decision has caused reactions like these:

In fact, Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, was also upset by TVE’s decision.

“The problem is that, there are business decisions when institutional decisions must be made, especially at a time of weakness. I am deeply sorry. I think it was a wrong decision, very hard for us, for so many years of connection, working together with TVE, and I repeat, for those of you who are here, a 10 ”, he criticized.

“Surely for many people in the house, but today, the opportunity to make a decision of support, of support, in a moment of weakness, and not a commercial decision, has been lost,” he added.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Diego Llorente, positive for coronavirus after the last PCR test to the Spanish team

A contestant of ‘Now I Fall’ sweeps Twitter with her response to those who criticize her for this ruling

The cursed match: two more positives in Sweden, Spain’s first rival in the Eurocup

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.