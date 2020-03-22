TVE is transformed into a large virtual classroom with ‘We learn at home’ during the coronavirus crisis

Spain is in a critical situation due to the rapid expansion of the coronavirus COVID-19 throughout the entire territory. Among the measures taken by the Government is the suspension of face-to-face classes in all schools, something that has undoubtedly completely disrupted the school calendar in our country. Therefore, today, alternatives are being created in record time to guarantee this education; It is being done with an online teaching and now also on television. RTVE and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training have launched an initiative in less than a week to facilitate access to education for all families in our country.

‘We learn at home’

‘We learn at home’ is the name of this pioneering initiative in Spain that is especially intended for those families with fewer resources, who live in territories with greater difficulties in connecting to the network and to any citizen who has trouble sharing bandwidth. In short, fulfilling its public service function, RTVE aims to guarantee access to education for all families in our country and for this reason, The 2 and Clan will have bands dedicated to issuing classes for children and youth from 6 to 16 years old They can maintain their classes, now through this daily television broadcast.

This will be the study plan

This innovative initiative has a complete content program that is divided as follows: logic and mathematics on Mondays; social science on Tuesdays; arts education and physical education on Wednesdays; language and languages ​​on Thursdays; and natural sciences on Fridays. Clan and La 2 will offer classes in all these subjects daily. How will the programming blocks be divided? Well, in Clan there will be content for children from 6 to 8 years old (09:00 to 10:00 hours), from 8 to 10 years old (10:00 to 11:00 hours) and from 10 to 12 years old (11:00 at 12:00). While in La 2, the content will be for young people from 12 to 14 years old (12:00 to 13:00 hours) and from 14 to 16 years old (13:00 to 14:00 hours). Each student must go to the corresponding channel at the corresponding time depending on their age.

More projects during the crisis

‘We learn at home’, so the new sports format ‘Move at home’, which presents Cesc Escolà daily on La 2 and ‘Educlan’, the other great educational project promoted by Televisión Española. As the Corporation highlights in a press release, the launch of this initiative has turned out to be a success, and in just a few days it has become the most viewed content in the Clan digital media (web, app and connected televisions) above the usual leaders like ‘Peppa Pig’. RTVE affirms that more than 236,000 children have accessed and consulted more than 1,150,000 videos since Monday.

