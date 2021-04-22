TVE is the great highlight of the electoral debate in Madrid

Pablo Iglesias and Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Telemadrid debate, broadcast by TVE. (Photo: TVE)

The debate of the candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid has been organized by Telemadrid, but the signal has been shared by many media, including TVE. The public channel has decided to broadcast it live throughout Spain and that has earned it a lot of criticism from viewers.

As soon as Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Mónica García (More Madrid), Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), Edmundo Bal (Cs) and Rocío Monasterio (Vox) have begun to debate, on Twitter a cascade of protests.

Many have claimed that those who are not from Madrid should have been able to see a new chapter in the series I’m alive. Many others have demanded that TVE also offer the electoral debates of other autonomous communities.

