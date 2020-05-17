The public has run out of powerful faces of the chain after the signing of the Andalusian by Antena 3

Eva González, another strong face of TVE, went to Atresmedia in 2018 for ‘La Voz’

Roberto Leal has starred in the 2020 television signing. The presenter of Operación Triunfo decided to accept the offer that Atresmedia had put on the table to take the lead from Pasapalabra to Antena 3. “We want it to be you, think quickly,” they told him.

His new house was flexible allowing him to dismiss OT 2020 with the four galas that were still to be broadcast, starting next Wednesday the 20th. Roberto Leal’s stage on Spanish Television will end once he announces the name of the winner or the winner of the talent.

With his departure, TVE loses one of the chain’s strong faces. Thanks to his professionalism, his self-confidence and his closeness to the public, Roberto had become one of his best banners.

Since coming to the public in 2014 to present Spain Direct, the Sevillian has been creating a link with viewers by making managers reward him, first with OT, and then putting him at the forefront of other entertainment formats, as well as galas Christmas and Chimes, the most important broadcast of the year.

Now, without Roberto Leal, TVE has a serious problem since it has been left without powerful faces, as it was in its time Ramón García or, until a few years ago, Eva González, who also ended up at Atresmedia. Therefore, the Corporation must move quickly to find someone to fill this gap, even more worrying when remembering that The 1 closed April with a fall of seven tenths (9.4%).

In search of the new face of the TVE network

Given this panorama, TVE has several options at home to find its new ‘Roberto Leal’. The movement to move Monica López to the strip in the morning It could be a consequence of it. María Casado, who “will have new professional assignments”, could be a good option.

Another who is stomping is Ion Aramandi. The former reporter for Save Me is being hardened as a presenter for The Hunter. It would not be far-fetched for the bosses to trust him after his good work in the afternoon contest.

Nor should Frank Blanco be forgotten. The Catalan has just landed in the public to take the lead in Typical Spanish and after announcing that he will disassociate himself from Europa FM at the end of this season, he could enter the plans of TVE in entertainment.

Finally there is Anne Igartiburu. Right now, the Basque is, perhaps together with Ana Blanco, the most symbolic face of TVE for her 15 consecutive Chimes are to blame. A few weeks ago, the presenter of Corazón, another classic of the chain, asked to “do more things” in prime time: “When there have been important programs, I have dropped.”