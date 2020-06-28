‘RTVE respond’, the format of the public channel in which some of the complaints from viewers are addressed, He has returned this Sunday, June 28, to the desktop of La 2. Among the complaints from the public we found one referring to Mariano Rajoy and that is that the public chain has had to justify the use of the figure of the former Prime Minister as example of « linguistic inconsistency » in the ‘We learn at home’ program issued during the quarantine at La 2.

Mariano Rajoy

In this space, on April 16 a video prepared by Los Replicantes was broadcast in which some lapses that the former president committed during his office were collected in order to demonstrate the lack of coherence in that speech. In its day, the video was immediately withdrawn and TVE apologized after being accused of trying to indoctrinate against the Popular Party, a pardon that Fernando López Puig, one of those responsible for the public network, has now extended. « It is a video that should never have been broadcast. It is not right that the former Prime Minister comes out in this situation and less in an educational program« The manager began by saying. This justified its broadcast due to the lack of media that was on the network in its day. » We were working with a very large volume of content (…) the program had to be broadcast in a very short time , and at that time the supervision and editing had to be very fast (…) de there to the video« This one pointed out.

But this was not the only point of ‘We learn at home’ that has been criticized. The Basque Federation of Associations of deaf people asked for explanations to the public chain for not having sign language interpreters in the chain’s educational formats during quarantine. Fernando López Puig intoned the « mea culpa » and explained that the speed with which the space had to be created made it difficult to introduce such interpreters. Despite this, it is a request that is already being worked on for the new season. « In autumn we will resume the program, already out of quarantine and being an educational content of the chain (…) and we are seriously looking at implementing this type of accessibility, which I think is necessary. »

Defend ‘Quarantine Diaries’

Finally, the manager also got wet regarding the criticism of ‘Quarantine Diaries’. Many criticized the public network for betting on a comedy in the midst of a pandemic, while others questioned the quality of it. Well, López Puig considers that « it was a necessary content ». « The tone was wanted (…) because we believe that at that moment of confinement it was good to look for parallelism with what we all live (…) and make everything more bearable « , he explained, further affirming that » if this series is revisited in one or two years it will have a historical character « .