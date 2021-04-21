TVE defends itself after the complaints of Rocío Monasterio or Pablo Iglesias

Ana Blanco in the ‘Telediario’. (Photo: TVE)

Last Thursday, the Vox candidate in the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, complained in 24 Hours that her training had not appeared in a piece of the newscast at the beginning of the campaign.

Diego Losada, the presenter, has already defended RTVE and pointed out live that the stopwatch does not lie and that the images of United We can lasted 32 seconds compared to 48 of Vox. “I encourage you, before telling us things that are not true, to inform yourself beforehand and have a little more respect for the workers of this house,” he said.

This weekend, the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has also complained again about the distribution of times. “TVE newscast. 21:00. Summary of the Madrid campaign. Statements by Gabilondo, Ayuso, Bal y Arrimadas, García and Monasterio. Neither Yolanda nor I left talking. TVE workers have already complained. I told it live but the bosses shouldn’t have liked it ”.

To settle all this controversy, the public channel has responded to both parties with a piece broadcast this Monday on the Newscast at 3:00 p.m.

“The campaign began yesterday and, as always, the newscasts will offer daily information on the actions of the different parties during these two weeks. We want to remember that it is the law that marks the time that we have to give in the public media to each formation, according to its parliamentary representation, “said Ana Blanco, the presenter of the newscast.

Later, in the piece with a voice-over, it was explained that the law says that the duration of the information for each party will be adjusted proportionally to the results of the last equivalent elections: “In this way, each party should have more …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.