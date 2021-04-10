TVE apologizes for what has happened up to two times when they reported on Pablo Iglesias

United We Can Act. (Photo: TVE)

TVE has apologized for the technical failures that have occurred up to two times this Saturday on Channel 24 Horas when it was reported on the campaign act of Pablo Iglesias, United We Can candidate for the Madrid elections on May 4.

The first ruling took place after 1:00 p.m., when the images of the Iglesias act were interrupted, first by a black image, and then by the acts of tribute in the United Kingdom to Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who died this Friday at 99 years old.

The images of the political act have not been seen and we have been able to see Olga Lambea, presenter of the news of this channel, who has told the information about what happened at the United We Can event.

An hour later, with Marta Solano presenting, the same thing happened again. The images of the campaign event were again interrupted by images of the tribute to Philip of Edinburgh.

Solano has assured live that they would try to “recover” these images.

Around 5:00 pm, Olga Lambea apologized for what happened: “We apologize because this morning a technical failure has prevented us from correctly offering you the information on the Podemos event in Madrid.”

This event occurs just 24 hours after Iglesias himself, in an interview on La Hora de La1, echoed the CCOO complaint on TVE about “how the news and programs are working” on public television.

“You have to have a little self-criticism, because this television is paid for by all citizens,” said Iglesias, in a tense moment with the presenter of the program, Mónica López.

