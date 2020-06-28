The space ‘RTVE responds’ in which viewers’ complaints regarding the contents of the Corporation are addressed has returned this Sunday June 28 to La 2 y done in response to some comments from the public regarding ‘OT 2020’ and the eighth edition of ‘MasterChef’. Regarding the first space, a viewer has publicly shown his rejection of the language used by the ‘OT’ teachers. « As a musician, it bothered me that the coach uses such a tough language to give instructions to the contestants, « said José Santos, the viewer chosen to broadcast the complaint on television.

He considers that listening to expressions like « the fucking bomb », « what the hell? » or « fuck singing » on the part of the teachers of the talent show « denotes a lack of imagination since the same thing can be said with another language a little more elegant ». In addition, he has expressed his concern as a father of « if a family program like ‘OT’ was before now I can see it with our children or not. » Well, Toñi Prieto, head of entertainment for the public network has not hesitated to acknowledge the error and has asked for forgiveness, both Santos and any other spectator who may have been offended by the way the teachers speak at the Gestmusic Space Academy.

« I have to agree with José. We are not at all satisfied with the language used by teachers. On more than one occasion we have insisted on it, asking them not to make those expressions, « said Prieto, justifying the language for » the number of hours they are in the Academy « , where they end up feeling at home. And precisely, as at home is how the contestants of space have been when they returned to the program after the suspension of the program due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some viewers have wondered how can all contestants hug or kiss if there are a series of sanitation measures imposed and for this reason, Toñi Prieto wanted to explain the reason why there has not been any type of impediment in terms of these loving attitudes.

‘OT 2020’ and the coronavirus

« When the contestants returned to the Academy, everyone underwent the PCR test and also to the teachers « , he began by counting, to later make it clear that » they are like any Spanish family since they live together in isolation at the Academy « and therefore they can hug and kiss each other, something that, as Prieto recalled, « They do not do it with the teachers, nor with the judges and they have not done it with the presenter either ». In this way, it seems clear that operating as a family unit that does not leave the program’s facilities has allowed them to show their affection without fear of contagion.

Bullying Andy on ‘MasterChef’?

Finally, in terms of entertainment, Toñi Prieto has also responded to complaints from some viewers who consider that in the ‘MasterChef 8’ contest other participants such as José Mari or Iván are being allowed to bully Andy for calling him « chick ». « At almost no time or at any time do we want to humiliate or want to do anything negative towards any contestant. This is a game between judges, contestants and Andy is called a chicken and Ivan is called a rooster. It is a game that he exploits himself and of course, to a 26-year-old person with the culture and experience that Andy has, no one will intimidate him or anyone will bully him. It is part of the program and the game they are playing among themselves, « the directive has responded emphatically.