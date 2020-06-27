The management of the Information Services of TVE and RNE has officially announced the names of the new international correspondents of the communication group from next September 1. In this way, the Corporation renews part of these correspondent offices by applying the internal rule of 2014 that established the permanence of each of these journalists in the same destination for a maximum period of six years. Thus, those of Rome, London and Brussels change in the case of Spanish Television and Rome and London only on National Radio from Spain.

New correspondents in TVE and RNE

Thus, the journalist Begoña Alegría becomes a correspondent for TVE in Rome, replacing Lorenzo Milá in this work. This professional with a degree in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra, has been the head of the TVE news programs between 2018 and 2019 and previously worked on the 24 Hour Channel, was a presenter of the ‘Morning News’ in 1999 and later, from the year 2004 it was editor and presenter of the Madrid regional news program. Now, take on a new challenge but outside our borders.

Parallel, journalist Diego Arizpeleta de la Calle replaces Miguel Ángel Idígoras as head of the TVE correspondent in London. This has been head of the International area between 2012 and 2014 and has covered important world events such as the independence of Montenegro and Kósovo, the two presidential elections of Obama or the impeachment to Trump. For his part, Marta Carazo assumes the position of José Ramón Patterson in Brussels. Throughout her professional career she has been editor and presenter of the ‘Europe 2020’ program, has been attached to ‘Newscast 1’ and in TVE news programs has covered information from Casa Real and has been responsible for the Economy in 2018- 2019.

Changes in RNE

As far as RNE is concerned, note that the journalist Jordi Barcia replaces Sagrario Ruiz de Apodaca in Rome. This Bachelor of Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona has worked at RNE Barcelona (2000) and has been a correspondent in the United Kingdom and Ireland. For his part, Sara Alonso Esparza opens in London filling the gap left by Jordi Barcia. His professional career in RTVE started in 2006 and since 2013 he has worked in news, first in local information and then in international information, since 2017.