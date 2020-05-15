ANDn the 1950s, the Hollywood Dream Factory was buzzing with activity. Many young people with dreams came to Los Angeles from all over the country to be part of this activity.

In that way, Jack Castello (David Corenswet) is known, who dreams of moving to Hollywood with his wife, because the former soldier wants to be an actor.

However, he soon discovers that without training and without connections, there is practically no chance that he will be allowed to enter a studio; Then he accepts the offer of Ernest West (Dylan McDermott), whose service station sells not only gasoline, but also sexual services. Netflix has this story.

The subject of Hollywood has always been important and of many questions. Everything we consider to be the world’s largest dream factory has been discussed several times and often treated in a similar way. Except for the last Tarantino movie, of course, but we’ve already counted that.

In “Hollywood”, real characters are joined by fictional characters and their destinies are mixed.

Like Anna May Wong, who has not been properly remembered, on the other hand, is Archie, synonymous with authors who were prohibited from working due to alleged communist and racial tendencies. He is also gay.

It was foreseeable that Ryan Mur hy’s full turn would really reach 360 degrees, after all and for personal reasons only, it’s important to him to explicitly address the issue of homosexuality as a matter of course in all his works.

Knowing that it is a fictional view of the film business in general and Hollywood in particular, the natural and impartial way of dealing with blacks and gays, as presented here, would have been impossible today.

One thing I’m sure of is that Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan keep repeating each other.

Discrimination has no borders, that could be understood as a kind of comment in modern times of feminist movements, with the difference that it is not women who have to undress on the sofa, but men.

Of course, and that is somewhat difficult, that Murphy and Brennan are unpacking a material that, despite its historical context, is still extremely current. But “Hollywood” is not a drama that focuses its weapons on a problem.

In the series there are many predictable moments that guide us to the expected end that if it were a film version of it, it would be presented as a shameless Oscar Bait, a story where anyone can identify, since it covers all tastes and colors.

