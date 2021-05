TV Series – Featured Releases (June 2021)

The most outstanding television launches of this month of June 2021 in our country (click on each title for more information).

June 1

Blindspotting (Starzplay – Movie)

3 of June

Leonardo (TVE1 – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Thursday)

JUNE 4

Paradise (Movistar + – S1. Three episodes. A new episode every Friday)

Lisey’s story (Apple + – Miniseries. Two episodes. A new episode every Friday)

Sun (Amazon – T1. Complete)

Genius: Aretha (Disney + – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Why do women kill (HBO Spain – S2. A new episode. A new episode every Friday)

Stripe and the Last Dragon (Disney + – Movie)

5th June

You Should Have Left (Movistar + – Movie)

June 7th

Other worlds: The Camino de Santiago (Movistar + – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

Psycho Goreman (Movistar + – Movie)

8 of June

What became of the Durrells? (Movistar + – Special episode)

June 9

Loki (Disney + – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

June 10th

Possessor Uncut (Movistar + – Movie)

11th of June

Everything will be alright (Movistar + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Leonardo (Amazon – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Wildland (Filmin – Movie)

June 13th

Blindspotting (Starzplay – S1. One episode. A new episode every Sunday)

June, 15

Hipcrates (Filmin – S2. Complete)

June 17

Generation (HBO Spain – T1B. Three episodes. New episodes every Thursday)

June 18

Physical (Apple + – S1. Three episodes. A new episode every Friday)

Lost fagot (TNT Espaa – T1. Three episodes on June 18 and another three on June 25)

My name is earl (Star / Disney + – Complete series)

Luca (Disney + – Movie)

Happily (Filmin – Movie)

June 21

Rick and morty (TNT Spain – S5. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

June 22nd

The faceless assassin (HBO Spain – Special Episode)

June 25th

Central park (Apple TV + – S2. Three episodes. A new episode every Friday)

The mysterious Benedict society (Disney + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Slaxx (Filmin – Movie)

Fathom: Deciphering the Depths (Apple TV + – Movie)

June 28th

Cowboys (Movistar + – Movie)

IN JUNE

The Good Fight (Movistar + – S5. An episode. A new episode every day)