TV Series – Featured Releases (July 2021)

The most outstanding television launches of this month of July 2021 in our country (click on each title for more information).

1st of July

Latest News in Yuba County (Prime Video – Movie)

July 2nd

The Good Fight (Movistar + – S5. One episode. A new episode every Friday, DUAL)

Tomorrow’s War (Prime Video – Movie)

July 4th

Crime in paradise (Cosmo TV – S10. One episode. A new episode every Sunday)

Willy’s Wonderland (Movistar + – Movie)

July 6th

Close Enough (TNT Spain – T2. Complete)

July 7th

Monsters at work (Disney + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

July 9th

Supernormal (Movistar + – T1. Complete)

July 10th

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (Movistar + – Movie)

12th of July

The White Lotus (HBO Spain – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

July 13

The Restaurant 1951 (Filmin – Miniseries. Complete)

July 14

Arm of gold (Movistar + – Movie)

JULY 15

El Cid (Prime Video – S2. Complete)

July 16th

Schmigadoon! (Apple + – S1. Two episodes. A new episode every Friday)

July 18

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starzplay – S1. One episode. A new episode every Sunday)

July 20th

Professor T (Movistar + – S1. Two episodes. Two new episodes every Tuesday)

Irresponsible (Filmin – Miniseries. Complete)

Rocks (Movistar + – Movie)

July 21

Animal kingdom (Movistar + – S5. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

Partners and hounds (Disney + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

July 22

Expansive wave: Shock Wave ‘(Movistar + – Movie)

Beyond the shock wave (Movistar + – Film)

July 23th

Ted lasso (Apple TV + – S2. Two episodes. A new episode every Friday)

They (Prime Video – Miniseries. Complete, DUAL)

Jolt (Prime Video – Movie)

JULY 30

The Art of Sound with Mark Ronson (Apple + – Miniseries. Two episodes. A new episode every Friday)

How to make a girl (Movistar + – Movie)