TV Series – Featured Releases (August 2021)

The most outstanding television launches of this month of August 2021 in our country (click on each title for more information).

AUGUST 1

South Park (Pluto TV – S1. One episode. A new episode every day)

Bulletproof (AXN Now – S3. Complete)

Up to the Horizon (Prime Video – Movie)

August 2nd

Hunting for love (Movistar + – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

August 3rd

This is my life (Filmin – S1. Complete)

August 4th

The Killing (Star / Disney + – Complete series)

Boss Level (Prime Video – Movie)

August 5

Belushi (Movistar + – Documentary film)

6th August

Cruel summer (Prime Video – S1. Complete)

Mr corman (Apple TV + – S1. Two episodes. A new episode every Friday)

AUGUST 10

Final space (TNT Now – S3. Complete)

The Book of Blacks (# 0 – Miniseries. Two episodes. Two new episodes every Tuesday)

British Comedy Special: The Office, The Thick of It and Hotel Fawlty (Filmin – Complete series)

Take me home (Movistar + – Movie)

August 11

What if …? (Disney + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

Stargirl (HBO Spain – S2. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

August 12

Riverdale (Movistar + – T5B. One episode. A new episode every Thursday)

The New Nurses (SundanceTV – S3. Two episodes. Two new episodes every Thursday)

August 13

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Prime Video – S2. Complete)

Modern love (Prime Video – S2. Complete)

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time (Prime Video – Movie)

Exclusive premiere of the complete EVANGELION saga (Prime Video)

August 15th

L: Generation Q (Movistar + – S2. An episode. A new episode every Sunday)

Heels (Starzplay – S1. One episode. A new episode every Sunday)

17 of August

The Mallorca Files (Cosmo – S2. One episode. A new episode every Tuesday)

The thin blue line (Filmin – S1. Complete)

August 18th

Alias (Star / Disney + – Complete series)

20th of August

Nine Perfect Strangers (Prime Video – Miniseries. Complete)

Truth Be Told (Apple TV + – S2. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Everything will be fine (Movistar + – S2. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Silent Witness (Movistar + – S23. Two episodes. Two new episodes every Friday)

Reservation Dogs (Star / Disney + – S1. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

August 23rd

Sentence (Movistar + – Miniseries. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

Work in Progress (Movistar + – S2. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

The walking dead (Fox Espaa TV – S11. One episode. A new episode every Monday)

August 24

U.S (Filmin – Miniseries. Complete)

Britannia (HBO Spain – S3. One episode. A new episode every Wednesday)

August 27th

See (Apple TV + – S2. One episode. A new episode every Friday)

Ferdinand (Prime Video – S2. Complete)

Cruella (Disney + – Movie)

Passenger Friends (Disney + – Movie)

AUGUST 31

Only murders in the building (Star / Disney + – S1. Three episodes. A new episode every Tuesday)

Inside No. 9 (Filmin – S6. Complete)