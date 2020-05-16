This Sunday, May 17, 10 television channels will be united to celebrate World Telecommunication Day and carry out the special production “Show your heart” in favor of others.

The transmission will include the participation of the teacher Rafael Solano, who will re-premiere the song “Cambios”, written by him in 1971 and recorded at the time by Sonia Silvestre, and which describes a future, in his words, in which “there will be a new version of the word love ”.

Almost 50 years after being written, its lyrics become current by summoning a new look at the world.

Rafael Solano, who in 2016 received the Latin Grammy Award for Musical Excellence, is an icon of Dominican music, pianist, composer and writer, a Dominican pride responsible for hundreds of songs recorded by countless artists, among which he stands out ‘Por Amor’ considered one of the most popular songs in the world, translated into several languages.

The television channels Teleantillas, Antena, Color Vision, Telesistema, Cadena de Noticias, Teleuniverso, Canal 25, Cine Vision Canal 19, Vega Tv and the Quisqueya Tv chain, come together to form a network and share solidarity.

The transmission, which is hosted by Amelia Vega, will present a day of donations in favor of organizations that develop aid programs for families in vulnerable areas in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 20 personalities, artists and communicators, will support this transmission that will request donations for the organizations: Dominican Rehabilitation Association, Food Bank RD and World Vision RD.

“Show your heart” will start at 4:00 in the afternoon and will run until 7 at night and is an Imaginativa production.

