TV presenter, Telemundo and Univisión loses her life in mourning

The famous TV presenter Edna Schmidt has lost his life for 51 years of age and until now the reason why he lost it is unknown but many of his companions are in regretting his lost on networks social.

Among those who expressed themselves in this regard are María Elena Salinas, Carolina Sandoval, María Celeste Arrarás, Satcha Pretto, Astrid Rivera, Ana María Canseco, Giselle Blondet, Natalia Cruz, Javier Romero and Neida Sandoval, among others who also said goodbye to her .

These are the messages that we could read from the famous in the publication of Wake up America:

Astrid Rivera: This has made me sad.

Satcha Pretto: How sad

Ana María Canseco: I can’t believe it

Lourdes Stephen: What sad news! God rest his soul

Giselle Blondet: How sad! My dearest Edna rest in peace. I am left with too many memories of friendship. ❤️

María Elena Salinas: ❤️

Carolina Sandoval:

Javier Romero: What a shame… good companion… I’m sorry! RIP

Natalia Cruz: I can’t believe it !!! I am very sorry God have her in His Glory

Claudia Molina: It can’t be, God have her in his Holy Glory. A great journalist and a great person: serious, professional, friendly, etc. What a sad day, about the Surfside building and now this, it can’t be

She was an exemplary journalist and stood out on Hispanic television thanks to the channels of Univision Y Telemundo In the first of them, she worked for the program Despierta América, a program in which she stood out as an excellent presenter.

He also participated in the Univisión newscast for its nightly edition on the second television station already mentioned in the previous paragraph. Chicago where it lasted a little more than two years and when she left the chain she ended up accusing them of having discriminated against her.

María Celeste, one of the companions, had the opportunity to talk with the media and comment that at first she and Edna hit it off very well, that she always seemed to be an excellent person, so she thinks that it is a great tragedy that someone so young and with so much talent had such a sad ending.

María remembers Edna’s beginnings in her career, very dedicated and with a quite beautiful voice, very sure of herself as well and a very good person, they hit it off from day one.

This is why the former host of “Al Rojo Vivo” commented that she hopes that she has finally found the true peace that she was avoiding in her last days, since she was involved in many problems.