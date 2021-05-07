TV mogul gets US $ 83M loan to expand his mansion

(Bloomberg) – It’s very Los Angeles: dream big and take out a big loan.

Byron Allen, a former comedian and television host who is now an entertainment mogul, applied for a loan of no less than $ 82.8 million tied to his Beverly Hills mansion, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The financing includes a $ 39 million loan, which is nearly double the $ 19.9 million Allen paid for the property less than two years ago. There is also a line of credit that will finance construction to dramatically expand the size of the property to nearly 1,115 square meters.

OneMillionDollarPlus, which advises wealthy individuals on residential financing, announced the deal last week without naming its client. The firm, founded by Ira Meltzer, worked with an unidentified private bank to settle the debt, which is based on the future value of the property. The house could be worth US $ 150 million when the expansion is completed in three years, Meltzer estimated in his firm’s statement.

Meltzer declined to comment, as did an Allen spokesperson.

Allen founded Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios in 1993. His conglomerate Allen Media Group now owns television stations and cable networks, including Weather Channel, after embarking on a wave of debt-fueled acquisitions. Last week it spent $ 380 million to buy seven television stations from Gray Television Inc.

In recent years, he has also acquired some of the most exclusive properties in the United States, obtaining gigantic mortgages linked to them.

In 2020, it was a chalet in Aspen, Colorado, for $ 27 million. Last year, Allen bought an apartment at 220 Central Park South in Manhattan for $ 26.75 million, obtaining a $ 18.7 million mortgage from JPMorgan Chase & Co. And in 2018 it was a beachfront home on Maui. for about $ 23 million on a $ 17.25 million mortgage from Northern Trust Corp.

Banks are willing to offer large mortgages to their most valuable customers, while interest rates remain near record lows. Constellation Brands Inc. president Rob Sands and his wife obtained a $ 23.1 million loan from Citigroup in March for a Manhattan penthouse. The previous month, hedge fund manager Israel Englander secured a $ 25.6 million mortgage from Morgan Stanley for a home on the Upper East Side. The loans have interest rates of 2.125% and 2.15%, respectively.

However, Beverly Hills has a mixed record when it comes to mega mansions and debt.

Film producer Nile Niami defaulted on a $ 82.5 million loan for “The One,” a 9,000-square-foot home that he developed. The property’s debt has risen to $ 110 million, according to Don Hankey. , who advanced the money in 2018 and filed a notice of default.

Last year, another of Niami’s projects, a seven-bedroom, 1,900-square-meter mansion in Beverly Hills called Opus, sold for $ 52 million, down from a $ 100 million asking price.

And not far from Allen’s home in Beverly Hills is a mansion that its owner, real estate investor Leonard Ross, has been trying to sell since 2007. The home priced at $ 165 million for the first time is now available for less than $ 165 million. $ 90 million.

Original Note: TV Mogul Allen Scores $ 83 Million Loan for LA Mansion Expansion

