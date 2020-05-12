The stop of soccer in Mexico because of the Covid-19 it would not only have sports repercussions, but also economic. The absence of this sport in media they would rethink the different television contracts that Liga MX teams saved with traditional and pay channels.

Televisa It would be one of the chains most affected by the financial lag in which it finds itself. Therefore, the Chapultepec television station is considering (according to reports Court) renegotiate broadcasting rights of its four main clubs. With it, both America, Cruz Azul, Pumas y Tigres they would be seriously affected in terms of the economic section of the Opening 2020.

The source itself indicates that Televisa is not the only medium that this would be rethought. Thus, many others would join the intention to modify these contracts according to the level of importance and publicity of each team.

Other cases are the equipment that transmits Fox Sports. Monterrey, Xolos, Santos, Querétaro, Pachuca and León They have another problem, because the issue of transmission rights is added the purchase of Disney and their request for not promoting national sporting events. Given this, the aforementioned clubs would have to search a new television in the absence of an official announcement.

For now, it is expected that the next opening transfer market 2020 include few major transfers. In conclusion, the teams of the Liga MX they could choose footballers exchange with the aim of spending as little as possible in the future.

