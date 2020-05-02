Total television consumption (linear and deferred) in April registered a historical record, with more than 5 hours a day per person (69 minutes more than in the same month of 2019), and it is women who spend the most time in front of the television (5 hours and 16 minutes) and those over 64 years of age (7 hours and 29 minutes).

This is reflected in the monthly report of Barlovento television audiences, with data from Kantar Media, which indicates that 33.6 million Spaniards contact the television medium daily, representing 74.2% of the Spanish population.

Telecinco continues to lead audiences for the 20th consecutive month, with a 14.5% share of the screen, and is the first in all the days of the week.

They are followed by Antena 3 (10.8%), TVE1 (9.4%), payment themes (8.9%), which obtained their best data since August 2007; (8.1%), La Sexta (7.7%), Cuatro (5.7%), La 2 (2.7%), Ficción Factory (2.5%) and Trece (2.3%) ), among the top ten.

The sum of the three large television networks, La 1, Telecinco and Antena 3, registered a 34.7% share.

Telecinco is a leader in women, in those over 25 years of age, as well as in the “Target Comercial”, while Clan is the most viewed among children from 4 to 12 years (13.7%) and paid topics , the first option in young people from 13 to 24 years old.

As for the breakdown by the different regions of the country, Telecinco leads in the vast majority of regions, with the exception of Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón, in favor of Antena 3; Castilla y León, where TVE1 prevails, and in Catalonia, where TV3 is the first option.

For hours, Telecinco is again the most viewed chain in all time slots, except for dawn, where payment themes remain the most viewed option.

By business groups, Mediaset occupies the first position, with 28.2% of audience (0.9 percent more), ahead of Atresmedia (25.9% and down 0.9%), RTVE (15.4 % and 1% less), while Forta achieved 7.9% (-0.7), Grupo Vocento, 2.7% (+0.1) and Unidad Editorial registered 2.4% (+0 ,2%).

As for “Other uses of television”, such as the internet, video games or DTT radio, a monthly maximum has also been reached, with 45 person minutes per day, a figure that is 28 minutes more than in April of last year.

If this concept is added, it can be affirmed that in April an average of 347 minutes was devoted to using television per person per day, which is 97 minutes more than last year.

.