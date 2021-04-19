TV channels condemn plan to create a European Super League

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Television networks that have spent billions of dollars to broadcast Champions League matches condemned the plan by major European clubs to form a separatist Super League, calling it a threat to the future. of football that will not be successful.

The news that 12 clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, have joined forces to organize a new competition, may undermine existing contracts with media that help finance football.

If the new tournament goes ahead, media groups will have to decide whether they want to fight to air the new games, potentially against rivals like Disney-owned Amazon or ESPN.

The Financial Times reported that the organizers of the Superliga had held preliminary talks with the chains, seeking to secure agreements with companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Disney and Sky -owned by Comcast-, which would generate annual revenues of 4,000 million euros (4,800 million euros). Dollars).

Facebook and a source familiar with the Amazon situation said Monday they are not in talks about broadcast rights.

BT, which has the right to broadcast the Champions League midweek in the UK, Spain’s Mediapro and streaming service DAZN condemned the move.

“BT recognizes the concerns raised by many of soccer’s leading voices and fans, and believes that the formation of a European Super League could have a detrimental effect on the long-term health of soccer in this country,” the company said.

Spain’s Mediapro told Reuters on Monday that the networks would not break their existing contracts and predicted the plan would fail.

Analysts said Amazon or ESPN could be on the front lines to buy the broadcast rights to the new competition, as they have fewer ties to the sport’s governing bodies.

“Traditional networks like Sky may be more tied up because the tournament would complicate relationships with their other contracts,” said media analyst Ian Whittaker.

(1 dollar = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London, Sheila Dang in Dallas and Emma Pinedo and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)