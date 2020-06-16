During the afternoon of this Monday, the hashtag Animaniacs it became a trend after Azteca 7 retransmitted some of the chapters that gained special relevance during the 90’s.

According to data provided by Twitter, the aforementioned label, at the close of the note, was in the fourth trend in social networks after hundreds of users celebrated the return of this Warner Bros. production.

Until finally, there is some quality on open TV #Animaniacs @AztecaSiete pic.twitter.com/SaNUixnaZ1 – Dani Daniel (@ DaniDan97598805) June 15, 2020

With you the most glorious thing they will see in Azteca 7 after so long: the #Animaniacs! Warning: Humor not suitable for centennials 😁 pic.twitter.com/s1yT9SansC – Oz Martínez 🃏🇲🇽 (@_ozmartinez) June 15, 2020

#Animaniacs excellent decision @Azteca @AztecaSiete is the best way to stay at home – Jesus Emilio Lopez (@ jesus1421) June 15, 2020

The success for Azteca 7

For Azteca 7, Animaniacs and Pinky y Cerebro on their screen translated into a success that suits well in complex times like the one that television stations in the country now generally live.

After the uncertainty generated by the health emergency and the caution advertisers decided to take, TV Azteca experienced a 21 percent drop in its net sales between January and March of this year.

From time to time, during the period considered, the advertising sales of the Ajusco television station plummeted by 26 percent, from 2 thousand 419 million pesos to one thousand 794 million pesos, this even when the audience levels were maintained solid because of confinement to a large extent.

For the channel, it is not only a good move in the race to maintain and even increase its audience levels in the midst of a lack of understanding.

As a brand, one of the emblematic channels of Azteca has earned the recognition and clapping of audiences thanks to Animaniacs, who have forgotten that the channel belongs to Grupo Salinas.

Uncheck motion

Just a little less than two months ago, TV Azteca would also have entered the conversation of users on social networks, but not precisely because of a well-executed movement.

The television company would have gotten into the eye of the hurricane after a series of unfortunate comments issued by the communicator Javier Alatorre, which discredited the recommendations of the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, will gain special relevance.

At that time, according to the TweetReach measurement platform, the hashtags around the conversation have generated special reach:

#TvAztecaCribal: 78.4 thousand impressions with a potential reach of 62 thousand 391 accounts.

#BoycotTVAzteca: 75 thousand impressions with a potential reach of 48 thousand 571 accounts.

#AztecaTerrorista: 75 thousand impressions with a potential reach of 50 thousand 141 accounts.

#FueraTvAzteca: 87 thousand impressions with a potential reach of 53 thousand 303 accounts.

With these events, the brand put one of its most valuable intangible assets at risk: reputation.

Recall that reputation is one of the most valuable assets for any business firm. IE Business School estimates hold that 80 percent of companies’ value has to do with their very intangible means that are divided into the corporate brand and its reputation.

With the arrival of the Animaniacs, audiences seem to have forgotten this call for a boycott, which, at least for the moment, allows TV Azteca as a brand to get away from a topic that it was not convenient for it to be on.

This happens even when today Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas, the company that owns TV Azteca, once again caused controversy on social networks after listing « some tips » for the reactivation of operations and the government’s instructions.

