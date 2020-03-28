TV Azteca says goodbye to the famous program Enamorándonos | Instagram

TV Azteca, one of the most famous Mexican television networks, surprised all viewers by announcing the cancellation of one of your programs with more audience for more than 3 years.

Today Friday March 27 and after three years on the air, it is officially the last day The last reality show “Enamorándonos” will be broadcast, hosted by Carmen Muñoz, being one of the most famous on TV Azteca.

It was through a statement that the program was reported will stop occurring and the program that will replace the broadcast will be “To the extreme“, which will be led by Juan Barragán, Carmen Muñoz and Adianez Hernández.

The schedule of the program will be from 17:30 hours, like the one that had “Falling in love”, of Monday to Friday and it will last two hours.

According to the company’s statement, this is only one temporary decision, so later they will return and prepare something better and much more renewed.

Falling in love he will pause and later he will return with great surprises for a new season and continue his great success in Azteca Uno ”, they commented.

This reality certainly became one of the viewers’ favorites for the theme it had on love, romance, dating, among other things.

It is worth mentioning that this reality emerged big stars from social networks, such as Daniela Alexis, better known as “La Bebeshita”.

A few weeks ago they announced that the show I was in crisis for some reasons like scandals, deaths Y litigationSo maybe this is the reason to get the show off the air and change things up a bit.

Until now none of the program’s hosts has done any commentary on social networks about it.

.