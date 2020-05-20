will return to the small screen in Azteca Siete from June 1, at 9.30 at night; It could be any ad, but it has implications that show that sometimes even the experts who run broadcast television don’t have the last word. “data-reactid =” 23 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. Since its premiere 20 years ago, ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is the most successful soap opera in history and will return to the small screen in Azteca Siete from June 1, at 9:30 pm; It could be any ad, but it has implications that show that sometimes even the experts who run broadcast television don’t have the last word.

The news was taken positively by the public, who immediately asked that just as they want to see the story of ‘Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano’ again, they want the retransmission of titles that TV Azteca positioned, such as’ Amor en custodia ‘and’ Fatmagul. The person in charge of making the announcement was Alberto Ciurana, general director of content and distribution for TV Azteca, who has stood out since joining the television station in 2017 for being a key player in the new strategy to attract an audience, giving priority to the programs made and broadcast live.

That is why, for a couple of years in Azteca Uno, on the main channel of thejusco television, soap operas were stopped broadcasting in exchange for reality shows. The controversy came when Ciurana sentenced on Twitter: “Rest in soap opera.”

Today he promotes the broadcast of ‘I am Betty, the ugly’, but in August 2019 he assured: “(The soap opera) gave us many emotions and reunited the family. Today it does not give the slightest emotion. Nor does it reunite the family. QEPD “

Rest in peace the soap opera. He gave us many emotions and reunited the family. Today does not give the slightest emotion. Nor does it reunite the family. RIP – Alberto Ciurana (@AlbertoCiurana) August 24, 2019

The criticism was not long in coming for the TV Azteca executive, but he was firm in his strategy to transform the company’s programming. “Azteca Uno became a live television channel, with the best reality shows in the world, it is an entertainment channel. We no longer produce novels, we put them aside because the public is demanding other types of content and in Azteca Siete, Where are the best sports content, Disney and series, is where we will focus on premium fiction, such as ‘Rosario Tijeras’; both channels have a very defined profile, they obey a very clear strategy to entertain our audience and attract another “, he said in an interview where he highlighted that 53% of TV Azteca’s audience is under the age of 35. “data-reactid =” 31 “> Criticism was not long in coming for the TV Azteca executive, but he was firm in his strategy to transform the the company’s programming. “Azteca Uno became a live television channel, with the best reality shows in the world, it is an entertainment channel. We no longer produce novels, we put them aside because the public is demanding other types of content and in Azteca Siete, where the best sports, Disney and series content is, we are going to focus on premium fiction, such as ‘Rosario Tijeras’; Both channels have a very defined profile, they obey a very clear strategy to entertain our audience and attract another, “he said in an interview where he highlighted that 53% of TV Azteca’s audience is under 35 years old.

Time passed and soap operas will return to TV Azteca. But far from accepting that he was wrong, Alberto Ciurana made fun of him and published the phrase on Twitter: “And they were not dead … they were out partying.”

Perhaps you already trust that the traditional soap opera will attract an audience to Azteca Siete, as you have relied on formulas already tested in other channels to draw attention to Azteca Uno. This was the case with ‘La Voz’, whose franchise was first known in Mexico on Televisa, but now it occurs in the Ajusco.

not pressured by audience levels or competition. “There are many ways to measure taste and preferences, I’m not obsessed with the rating, it’s not that I don’t like it, of course I like it, but I’m more concerned that we do things well”. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 36 “> Although the search for ratings is obvious, the CEO of content and distribution for TV Azteca has said that he is not pressured by audience levels or competition.” There are many ways to measure taste and preferences, I am not obsessed the rating, it’s not that I don’t like it, of course I like it, but I’m more concerned that we do things well “.

Ciurana disqualifies them for the place where they work: “Behind those malicious comments about ‘La Academia’ there are interests.” “Data-reactid =” 37 “> However, when journalists have criticized their productions, such as the return of ‘La Academia’, Ciurana disqualifies them for the Where they work: “Behind those malicious comments about ‘The Academy’ there are interests.”

amid a crisis of audience levels before the competition, the “circus” that Ciurana said there would not be, returned, when Danna Paola’s claims to a contestant for insulting her became the viral moment of the season. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 45 “> Short time It happened so that the talent of the contestants stopped being the protagonist of the show, and in the midst of a crisis of audience levels before the competition, the “circus” that Ciurana said there would not be, returned, when Danna Paola’s claims to a contestant for insulting her became the viral moment of the season.

The ‘cherry on the cake’ was that Danna Paola quoted a phrase that Lola Cortés said in ‘La Academia’ in 2005, “a phrase that I took as a joke but I think that at the moment it deserves it, and I don’t know what the public thinks but … don’t vote for him anymore. ”

the top 10 of the most watched series on Netflix, because soap operas are definitely a long way from dying. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 48 “> Maybe to get the public’s attention” recovering the essence and respect “did not work when it came to ‘The Academy’, but Going back to traditional soap operas could be a good bet for the audience to tune in to Azteca 7. Just remember that despite being among a novel and original catalog, ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ was at least a couple of months in the top 10 of the most watched series on Netflix, because soap operas are definitely far from dying.

