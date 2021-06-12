TV Azteca punishes Laura G and Brandon Peniche for supporting Green – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Laura G and Brandon Peniche were affected by the electoral ban scandal. On June 6, the elections were held in Mexico and several celebrities used their social networks to promote the Green Party, among them were the hosts of Tv Azteca.

For this reason, Laura G, Brandon Peniche and Regina Murguía were suspended for 15 days, without pay, according to information released by media such as TvNotas and El Imparcial. The drivers used their stories on Instagram to promote the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) during the electoral ban.

During this period of time called “electoral ban” any type of political propaganda is not allowed so that people are not influenced by publicity when deciding their vote.

The penalty that drivers will have to face will be absent from their respective programs; Laura and Brandon from Venga la Alegría and Regina from Cazatesoros, the new television program.

The Ajusto television station is handling the situation discreetly, it is known that they do not want to make a scandal, so there is still speculation when the suspension will begin, which is promoted by the top executives of the company.

Other artists who were involved in the problem were Raúl Araiza, Lambda García, Sharis Cid, Sherlyn, Danilo Carrera and Bárbara de Regil. All of them, some who belong to Televisa, used their social networks to share their support for the political party with their thousands of followers.

It is not known exactly how much the figures charged to promote the message, however through Ventaneando Pati Chapoy reported that the figure is between 10 thousand and 1 million pesos, for each influencer. To the latter, Fernanda Moreno, who participates in Acapulco Shore, assured that she received 10,000 pesos for doing the campaign.

Many stars have preferred to remain silent, although Lambda García for his part assured that he was not paid and had done it out of friendship, the latter was also refuted by Chapoy who said that he would also have charged

Source: However