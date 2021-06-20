TV Azteca program goes off the air due to low rating – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Just a month ago the program ‘Cazatesoros’ was premiered, hosted by Regina Murguía and Facundo on TV Azteca and from its first days it was on the tightrope to leave the Azteca 7 programming grid.

For a few weeks, the sports variety program, with 12 games and a grand prize, lasting 2 hours, broadcast at 8:30 p.m. by the Azteca 7 signal, registered only 498 thousand viewers with 1.9 points of rating, 90% less than its opening day.

Due to its low audience, the television station decided to change the schedule in the first week of June, as announced by Alex Kaffie in his column in a national newspaper, however the strategy did not work and only registered 200 thousand viewers.

And days later the rating continued to drop, so it registered 166 thousand viewers, that is, 0.65 rating points, the lowest audience since its premiere.

That is why from being on the tightrope, ‘Cazatesoros’ already went off the air this Thursday, according to what the production people and the host Regina Murguía herself allowed to see, who by the way, was involved in the political scandal of the Green Party and the influencers in the midterm elections.