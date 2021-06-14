TV Azteca host with pneumonia, contracts the virus! | Instagram

Despite the intense care that television stations have with their employees, it is inevitable that the virus that caused the pandemic will be contracted. contagions continue despite being on a green traffic light, it was recently shared that one of the TV Azteca drivers contracted the virus and he finds himself with pneumonia in the hospital.

For two weeks the traffic light has been green and the care and quarantine itself have been reduced, the reality in Mexico shows that many people continue to get sick, perhaps the graphs shown on television are not the real ones.

Surely as a reader you will know of a case in your family or of a friend who has recently become ill, we hope that the cases have actually decreased, and that people who contract the virus will recover soon as is the case of the driver of Aztec TV.

We are talking about Jorge Zamitiz who is one of the drivers of the program “Up the Afternoon“from Azteca television who is in bed with pneumonia as a result of having contracted Covid-19.

Although there is already a vaccine against the virus that caused the pandemic and care is still being taken to avoid contagion, we still continue to suffer the ravages, many people continue to get sick, including several drivers and television celebrities, in fact there have been few who they have become ill, but it should not be trusted for that reason that it has ceased.

The person in charge of sharing the news that Zamitiz had recently fallen ill was the journalist and controversial driver Alex Kaffie, who shared this sad news, surely his fellow drivers will be concerned about his health, sending good vibes and prayers for him to recover as soon as possible.

Perhaps there are many people who are skeptical, but for others, thinking positive and sending their blessing to another person is more than enough even if physically they cannot do anything, perhaps a few words of encouragement will help the family feel a little better and hopeful that everything will be solved and that your friend or relative will evolve pleasantly.

The journalist commented that Jorge Zamitiz was already the fourth person who works in said production to become ill, fortunately he is not yet in the hospital, but that pneumonia had him lying in his bed.

It should be remembered that it is only in case of urgent care that a person must go to the hospital, which are the cases when they can no longer breathe or the disease worsens, even the journalist wondered what the television station was doing wrong. It is not the first case to be presented.

In fact recently the main driver also got sick Zelma Cherem known as Curvy zelmaTherefore, the program’s recordings had to be stopped for a whole week.

If you are a follower of this program, you may have realized that instead of the live broadcast, programs recorded with the best of it were being shown, to try to reduce the annoyance of viewers who complained about it.

This problem has not only affected TV Azteca but also Televisa, over the months we have known of some conductors and entertainment stars that they have become ill and even several have unfortunately lost their lives.

Just as television stars have gotten sick, thousands of people continue to get sick or who have gone through this pandemic with some symptoms, we hope that the quarantine care will continue and thus prevent the spread of the virus a little and above all that it does not there is a rebound.