Garena had anticipated that 2020 would be a great year for the Free Fire competitive scene in America. Recently, the distributor informed that it would carry out the Reyes Free Fire tournament in different regions of this continent in which the players from each place would compete for the title of Best Mobile Title Player. This competition will be very important and today it was announced that the company TV Azteca Esports will broadcast it through its online platforms.

Through Twitter, the official Azteca Esports account announced that starting on Saturday, April 24, it will broadcast the semifinals and finals of the Reyes Free Fire tournaments, which will be held weekly. The semifinals will consist of 2 games that will air starting at 7:00 PM on April 24 (after the League of Legends broadcast), and on Sunday, April 25, the champion of Colombia, the opening country of the tournament, will be defined, at 7:00 pm. You can see the rounds on Azteca Esports channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

# Aztecaesports👾🎮🕹 🔥 Starting this Saturday you can not miss, the transmission of the semifinals and finals of the weekly tournaments of Reyes 👑 by @freefirelatino 💥 Watch our digital channels 📺 and expect more content and surprises in # Aztecaesports! #FFxAzteca pic.twitter.com/baxzgUaUYB – AztecaEsports (@TVAztecaEsports) April 24, 2020

What is the Reyes Free Fire tournament?

It is a series of competitions that will define the best player in 10 regions of America. Each tournament will be weekly and will be divided into 5 rounds of different games each. First round 1 will take place in which 4,000 players will face each other in 80 games of 50 players and only the top 10 of each game will qualify. Then in round 2, out of the 800 160 players will qualify. Of this group, only 40 will advance to the semifinal, in which there will be 2 games of 20 players in which the 20 best players will compete for the championship in the final.

You can participate in the Reyes Free Fire tournament

To be part of this tournament, you must register during a specific period in each region. The requirements are to be at least 16 years old, to have your account at least at level 20 and gold rank. Only 4000 players can be registered per region. We leave you with the registration period of each region and the dates of the weekly tournaments. We also leave you the link to the official tournament regulations.

Registration period

Colombia – April 13 – April 17

North America – April 20 – April 24

Argentina – April 27 – May 1

South America – May 4 – May 8

Peru – May 11 – May 15

Chile – May 18 – May 22

Ecuador – May 25 – May 29

US Server – June 1 – June 5

United States of America – June 8 – June 12

Mexico – June 15 – June 19

Tournament dates and times

Dates and Hours by region of the Reyes Free Fire tournament

