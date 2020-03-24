The coronavirus crisis has caused Spanish television to experience unusual days from opposite poles. On the one hand, the highest data on television consumption are recorded, with up to 7 hours on average in a day, but on the other chains cannot translate this record into advertising revenue by the crash of advertisers. The tourism sector is the one that loses more presence on the screen, 77.6% less minutes compared to the announcements of the previous year.

Days of light and shadow on Spanish television

FormulaTV collects a DOS30 study on the drop in television advertising due to the coronavirus crisis. The analysis covers the decline by types of sectors and chains and shows, as a curiosity, which spots have achieved more audience. A drop that became more than evident from the first week of state of alarm decreed by the Sánchez government and, indirectly, is having evident effects on television, such as the reduction in duration of the ‘Survivientes 2020’ galas. .

one Advertising drops to lows in first week of alarm

Advertising drops 12% from one week to another DOS30 ‘

In week 11 of the year (March 9-15), advertising increased by 5%. Students and some workers were starting to stay home and consumption was starting to grow remarkably, but everything changed that Sunday. The national alarm state went into effect and, with it, a large part of business activity was paralyzed due to the impossibility of consumers taking to the streets.

As of March 16, television advertising fell by 12%, which means a total of 779 hours of announcements between all the chains, both open and paid. With 148,474 spots, it marks the week with less insertion volume so far this year.

two 2.6% less than the previous year

Advertising falls compared to the same week of 2019 DOS30 ‘

If we look at the period from Saturday 14, when the state of alarm was announced, to Sunday March 22 and compare it between 2019 and 2020, we find a 2.6% drop in advertising minutes. The personal belongings sector lost 89.6% and began to occupy just over half an hour in those nine days. The transport and tourism sector, for its part, loses 77.6% of its total minutes, totaling less than five hours.

On the opposite side, some sectors increase their screen minutes. This is the case of the industrial, agricultural and work materials sector, which increases its presence by 152.9%. This trend is also followed by public and private services (56.4%), the cleaning sector (39.9%), the health sector (33.9%), the automotive sector (26.6%) and the food sector ( 21%), which remains the most advertised. Definitely, areas related to the delicate moment that our country is going through and that either they are basic products, or it is not necessary to leave the house to buy them.

It should be noted that the GRP volume increases by 6.9% compared to the same period in 2019, an index that indicates the impacts on a specific target. However, this data can be misleading because it is an inflated percentage due to the increase in television consumption. The advertising minutes are, in any case, less.

3 The tourism sector, the most affected

The advertising decline, by DOS30 sectors’

Emphasizing the most affected sectors, transport and tourism fell 58.4% in the first official week of state of alarm. This area came accusing the international scene and had foreseen the situation to which our country was heading, since it had been in continuous decline since the end of February. Similar cases are those of culture, education and the media (-41%) and those of distribution and restoration (-27.6%). Finance and insurance (-30.6%), although they have also dropped considerably, they had risen 11.2% in the previous week and they still have more minutes on the screen than at the beginning of the year.

4 Generalists lose 22% of advertising

The advertising decline, through DOS30 channels’

Regarding the distribution of this advertising crisis, we observe that open channels suffer much more than paid channels, which barely lose 3% of their ads. The Open generalists Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco and laSexta lose 22% of minutes of spots in the week of March 16. However, it should be noted that they had risen slightly in the previous one, which with 5,647 minutes is positioned as the fourth best advertising week of the year.

The FORTA chains are the ones that most blame this crisis and they lose 30% of minutes of aerial announcements. Regarding DTT themes, its advertising decreased by 13% and, as in the case of payment, the lowest data for the year, located at the beginning of the year, have not worsened yet.

5 Most viewed ads

The most viewed ads in the coronavirus crisis

Although it does not translate into an immediate acquisition, advertisers enjoy a window of visibility unprecedented in the history of our television given the high ratings of these days. As a curiosity, the car Renault Captur is the product with the highest ratings of open generalists and double in the ranking with the first and tenth position.

The ‘Survivors 2020’ gala on Thursday March 19 stands as the space with the most visibilityAs it registers five of the ten most viewed ads. This is followed by the broadcast of ‘Tu cara me suena 8’ on March 20, with three spots. The third space that is most attractive to advertisers corresponds to the final section of ‘Survivors 2020: No Man’s Land’ on Tuesday, March 17, before the start of ‘The Good Doctor’ on Telecinco.

By chains, the first seven most viewed spots belong to Telecinco and the next three to Antena 3. By sectors, the automotive industry monopolizes three positions of the Top 10 and, telecommunications and the Internet, two. The ranking is completed with beauty and hygiene products, finance and insurance, drinks, cleaning and food.

.