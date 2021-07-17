TV actor accused of shooting driver to death in Queens, New York

Isaiah Stokes, a television actor who appeared on “Law & Order” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was accused of killing a man sitting in his Jeep in broad daylight during a snowstorm in Queens (NYC). ), prosecutors said yesterday.

Stokes, 41, was charged with ambush Tyrone Jones (37) on the afternoon of February 7 in the Jamaica neighborhood and shot nearly a dozen times, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

Stokes, born and residing in Queens, was indicted yesterday in a Three count indictment, including second degree murder and possession of weapons. Surveillance footage allegedly showed the actor exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee and firing 11 shots, prosecutors said.

Jones, who lived a mile and a half from the scene, was pronounced dead by EMS paramedics. The finding generated a strong NYPD and FDNY presence in the area, with at least one street blocked. Prosecutors did not say what led to the murder. Jones was known as possible gang member with numerous arrests, police said at the time.

Stokes, who faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, will return to court on Monday, the New York Post reported. In addition to acting, also records and performs music under the name I $ AIAH, according to its page on IMBD.

“The gun violence is too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm, ”District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.